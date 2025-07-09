TeamViewer optimiSes simulator operations efficiency for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team

TeamViewer is driving improvements for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team with the performance-enhancing advantages of TeamViewer Tensor in managing the driver-in-loop simulator.

In the highly competitive world of Formula 1, every millisecond counts. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team seeks to ensure a competitive advantage at every stage of a race weekend to get the car across the finish line first, including the technology it deploys throughout its operations.

Part of this process is the driver-in-loop simulator, which replicates the behavior of a real car, but in a controlled digital environment where every circuit can be driven on and every possible car configuration can be explored. Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, use this simulator to test drive different car setups and discover the best possible options to configure it for the race weekend. This year, the simulator work is especially important for rookie driver Antonelli as he familiarises himself with new tracks.

The team’s reserve and simulator drivers are also often busy in the simulator, especially during race weekends. Simulator drivers and the simulator team work closely with the engineers to test solutions for real-time issues, which, if effective, can be applied to the race cars in the next session. As the race team is frequently overseas and in different time zones, TeamViewer Tensor ensures that key personnel have the flexibility to log in, monitor, and make changes to the simulator devices remotely, even when they’re not on site in Brackley, England.

This maximises the use of these simulators with unmatched security, scalability, and manageability.

Christian Damm, Simulator Development Engineer for the Team, notes that, “Not only are the simulators a sensitive area, they’re also very secretive. We need to be able to trust that the data security is in place. With TeamViewer, we can have that peace of mind. The work in the simulator has an impact on the track, so being able to push boundaries and enhance performance is a win for my team.”

Damm also highlights that one of the benefits of using TeamViewer Tensor is dynamic remoting that allows multiple users to connect to one machine to troubleshoot a problem together. He has a specific setup at his desk, with multiple screens, and can replicate this remotely on his laptop.

In addition, TeamViewer Tensor’s scalability and centralised management allow the simulator team to effortlessly add or remove users and machines, reducing the time it takes to manage new resources and secure them within groups. Tensor also displays significantly better resolution than the previous software used by the team, which would stutter and freeze. Tensor’s ability to utilise a higher bit rate and tune colors as needed has allowed it to avoid these disruptive issues, providing a high-quality experience at all times. And whether it’s a trackside engineer or IT staff at the factory, ensuring that team members can access the data in real time can be the difference between winning and losing on the track.

“On the track, every second counts – so we need to ensure our technology implementations can keep up to ensure drivers and team members can access all the data they need in real time to make those split-second decisions to get us over the finish line. We use TeamViewer across our digital workplaces, whether in the office, the factory, or at the track, so when Christian approached us about new technology for the simulation, Tensor was the obvious choice. Due to the cost cap, all our technology deployments have to deliver value. It is always a balancing act where technology spend will make more of an impact than putting the money elsewhere in the team,” said Steven Riley, Head of IT Operations and Service Management, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.