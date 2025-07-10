The crucial role of data governance in India’s digital growth

By Arvind Subramanian, Executive Vice President, Managing Director for India at Iron Mountain

India’s economy has witnessed rapid digital transformation over the past decade, driven by widespread internet access, government initiatives like ‘Digital India,’ and the accelerated adoption of technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud computing. With India’s digital economy projected to grow nearly twice as fast as the overall economy and contribute close to one-fifth of national income by 2029–30, this momentum is being further strengthened by strategic investments in technology and infrastructure. Additionally, the government’s ₹500 crore allocation for a Centre of Excellence in AI for Education reflects a strong intent to embed advanced analytics across public services and build a future-ready, data-driven economy.

While all these investments aim to position India as a global leader in the digital economy and unlock immense opportunities, they also introduce new challenges—particularly in data management. As digital initiatives expand, the volume of data being generated is growing at an unprecedented rate. Without a structured data governance strategy, businesses and public institutions risk inefficiencies, compliance challenges, security vulnerabilities, and an inability to derive meaningful insights from this data.

Why Data Governance Is Critical

Data is one of the most valuable resources in the digital age, but its true potential lies in how well it is managed, structured, and secured. India is rapidly expanding its digital and AI capabilities. Investments in AI, data centres, and emerging technologies are rising. Therefore, the challenge of governing vast amounts of data becomes more pressing than ever. A recent EY report estimates that by 2030, AI adoption could transform 38 million jobs, boosting productivity by 2.61% in the organised sector, with an additional 2.82% potential if generative AI is widely adopted in the unorganised sector. While these figures highlight AI’s transformative power, its success hinges on the quality of the data fuelling it. AI-driven decision-making, automation, and analytics all depend on high-quality, structured, and secure data.

A well-structured data governance strategy ensures organisations can extract meaningful insights while safeguarding data integrity. When done right, organisations can extract valuable insights, enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Businesses gain a competitive edge, while governments can optimise public services and drive policy decisions based on real-time, data-driven intelligence.

Poor data management, on the other hand, can lead to misinformation, inefficiencies, and legal risks. Without proper governance, businesses may struggle with data breaches, regulatory non-compliance, and flawed insights that can result in misguided strategies or financial losses.

As AI-driven decision-making becomes more prevalent, the need for structured and high-quality data governance is even more pressing. AI models rely on accurate, unbiased data to function effectively. If data governance is weak, AI outputs can be flawed, leading to inaccurate predictions, biased decision-making, and potential reputational damage for businesses relying on automation.

Addressing Compliance, Security, and Interoperability

With India strengthening its digital ecosystem, regulatory frameworks are evolving to ensure responsible data usage. The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, sets clear guidelines for data privacy, storage, and processing, requiring organisations to align their strategies with these regulations.

At the same time, cybersecurity remains a growing concern. As cyber threats increase, organisations must prioritise secure data management to protect sensitive information and prevent data leaks. Businesses that fail to implement robust governance frameworks risk eroding customer trust and facing financial penalties for non-compliance.

Interoperability is another challenge that must be addressed. With businesses integrating multiple digital platforms, ensuring seamless and secure data flow across systems is essential. Establishing standardised governance protocols allows organisations to maintain efficiency while adhering to regulatory requirements.

Unlocking Value Through Structured Data Management

The impact of data governance extends beyond businesses—it plays a crucial role in national economic growth. Well-managed data enables industries such as fintech, healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture to scale effectively. India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a prime example of how structured data management can drive digital transformation, making financial transactions seamless and inclusive.

Furthermore, structured data allows governments to implement smarter policies. By analysing socio-economic data, policymakers can design targeted healthcare initiatives, optimise infrastructure development, and bridge digital literacy gaps. The ability to extract accurate, real-time insights strengthens public trust and ensures accountability in governance.

Seizing the Opportunity for a Data-Driven Future

To unlock the full value of data, businesses and policymakers must prioritise robust governance. A strong governance framework ensures efficient data management, unlocks valuable insights, and maintains compliance. By embedding accuracy, security, and accountability into operations, organisations can turn data into a strategic asset.

India stands at a pivotal moment in its digital journey. India’s digital leadership will depend not just on technological advancements but on how well data is managed and safeguarded. A future-ready economy must balance innovation with responsibility, ensuring data fuels growth while upholding trust and transparency.

By implementing strong data governance practices, India can create an ecosystem where digital expansion is sustainable, regulatory frameworks are met, and businesses can harness the full potential of their data. In doing so, the nation will not only drive economic growth but also solidify its position as a global leader in the digital age.