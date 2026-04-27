L&T Finance Ltd unveils an AI-first strategy under Lakshya 2031 and scales GenAI, copilots, and predictive credit systems.

L&T Finance Ltd has announced its five-year strategic roadmap, Lakshya 2031, positioning itself as a risk-first, tech-first, AI-enabled retail financier, with large-scale deployment of AI, GenAI, and enterprise copilots across lending, collections, and customer engagement.

At the core of this transformation is a shift towards AI-driven decisioning across the lending lifecycle, from underwriting and risk assessment to collections and cross-sell. The company is embedding intelligence into its operations through proprietary AI projects and enterprise-wide copilots, enabling faster execution, improved credit outcomes, and operational efficiency.

One of the standout implementations is ‘Project Cyclops’, an AI-led credit and risk engine in the two-wheeler financing segment, which has delivered significantly improved portfolio performance. By leveraging predictive analytics and behavioural modelling, the system has reduced delinquency rates well below industry benchmarks, demonstrating the impact of data-driven credit underwriting.

In collections, L&T Finance has transitioned from traditional NLP bots to GenAI-powered conversational agents, enabling over 7.2 million customer interactions across 10 Indic languages. These AI bots are driving proactive engagement, contributing to ₹4,000+ crore in collections, while drastically reducing resolution costs compared to traditional phygital models. This highlights the scalability of AI-led collections and customer communication systems.

The company has also deployed 10 enterprise AI copilots, including solutions for SME underwriting, fraud detection, pricing, legal automation, and voice-based customer interaction. These copilots are streamlining complex workflows—reducing SME loan underwriting turnaround times by up to 30–40% and enabling faster, more consistent decision-making across business units.

On the customer side, the PLANET app has emerged as a key digital channel, supporting large-scale engagement with over 2.4 crore downloads, servicing millions of requests, and enabling loan sourcing and collections at scale. This reflects a broader move towards platform-led financial services delivery, where mobile-first interfaces integrate lending, servicing, and payments.

From a strategic lens, Lakshya 2031 focuses on AI-enabled cross-sell platforms, predictive risk management, and operational automation, aiming to deliver consistent growth while maintaining low credit costs and high returns. The emphasis on “cycle-proof” portfolios indicates the use of AI models to manage risk dynamically across economic cycles.

Overall, L&T Finance’s roadmap reflects a broader transformation in BFSI, where institutions are evolving into AI-native financial platforms, leveraging data, automation, and intelligent systems to drive scalable, resilient, and customer-centric lending ecosystems.