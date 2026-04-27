Axis Trustee Services Limited has introduced PRISM, a digital-first platform designed to transform trustee services through workflow automation, client-facing digitisation, and integrated compliance management, signalling a shift towards a fintech-led trustee operating model.

The platform is built to streamline traditionally manual, documentation-heavy trustee processes by creating a unified digital interface across client interactions, transaction workflows, and regulatory reporting. This aligns with the broader regulatory push from the Securities and Exchange Board of India towards improving ease of doing business through process simplification and increased transparency.

From a technology perspective, PRISM integrates client servicing, workflow orchestration, and compliance automation into a single platform, enabling faster turnaround times and improved operational visibility. It introduces structured service request management, allowing clients to initiate, track, and manage requests in real time, reducing dependency on fragmented communication channels.

A key innovation lies in its RegTech capabilities, which include automated compliance calendars, intelligent alerts, and streamlined reporting workflows. These features help organisations stay aligned with evolving regulatory requirements while enhancing auditability and governance, critical for trustee and fiduciary operations.

The platform also supports process digitisation across transaction management and documentation workflows, enabling easier navigation of complex financial structures, such as securitisations, escrow arrangements, and alternative investment vehicles. This reduces operational friction and improves efficiency across multi-stakeholder environments.

According to Rahul Choudhary, the launch represents a move towards insight-driven trustee services, where technology enhances transparency, responsiveness, and decision-making. The company is also exploring the use of AI and advanced analytics for risk monitoring and predictive compliance, indicating a roadmap towards more intelligent, proactive governance systems.

Overall, PRISM reflects a broader transformation in financial services infrastructure, where trustee functions are evolving from static oversight roles to digitally enabled, data-driven platforms that integrate compliance, operations, and client engagement into a cohesive, scalable ecosystem.