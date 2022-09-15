Express Computer

Big push for digital infrastructure in 45,000 Government schools in Andhra Pradesh by March 2023

In a massive push to establish digital infrastructure in all government schools, the Education department discussed the plan of action and requirement details with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting held at the camp office. The officials briefed that there will be 2 types of options that are being explored, Smart TVs and Interactive flat panel displays. The officials said 72,481 devices are required, covering 45,328 government schools in total.  The project will be taken up in phases wise. The total cost of the project will be around Rs. 510 Cr which will be spent by the Government.

The Chief Minister ordered a thorough check on audits conducted on the facilities provided in schools. He said that the efforts we put across to every school should be maintained and for that the audits should be followed and reported every month. The complaint/Toll-free number 14417 should be well displayed in every school and ensure that the tickets raised should be attended to and immediate works and repairs should be carried out wherever necessary.

Secretariat officials will participate in the management of schools. There will be a weekly visit to schools by the Welfare and Education Assistant, and Women Police, along with ANM visit once a month. The CM further directed the officials that one Mandal-Level Education Officer (MEOs) should be assigned to inspect and thorough monitoring of school management.

The CM reiterated that the aspects of sanitation and quality drinking water in all schools should be brought under the purview of the village clinic. Ensure regular reports are being submitted at the village clinic and appropriate action be followed. This should be taken under the highest priority. With a thorough check on sanitation, we can prevent most of the diseases caused by the poor quality of water CM said.

