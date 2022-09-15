Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Over 52% gig workers highlight that their work environment makes it challenging to upskill or find new job opportunities, says CIIE.CO’s report

Over 52% gig workers highlight that their work environment makes it challenging to upskill or find new job opportunities, says CIIE.CO’s report

News
By Express Computer
0 18

Basis a survey with platform workers, CIIE.CO – India’s leading startup platform built at IIM Ahmedabad – has highlighted that over 52 percent of gig workers feel that their work environment makes it challenging to upskill or find new job opportunities. The report also highlighted that 50 percent of platform workers today find their jobs through traditional referral networks despite 80 percent having internet access. The survey was conducted with a sample of 4070 platform-based gig workers between the high-earning knowledge workers and daily-wage agricultural workers. The survey had approximately 120 questions and reached individuals from across five states.

CIIE.CO, through the Bharat Inclusion Initiative, has been backing startups that work in areas such as financial inclusion, livelihood, skilling, and health. Through the Initiative, CIIE.CO has accelerated over 52 startups, made growth capital investments in startups, and undertaken and supported over 15 studies and research fellowships, respectively.

Commenting on the report, Supriya Sharma, Partner – Insights, CIIE.CO said, ‘In many ways, gig workers are channels through which the old and new India interact. We’re in 2022, it is about time that each of us has access to our own data. Enabling gig workers to own and use their employment, financial, health, etc. data will improve their well-being and unlock the growth of both traditional and new economies.’

Being powered by declining internet and hardware costs, technology-based platforms are becoming a lifeline for employment at a time when traditional sectors dwindle in size and reach. Of the 4,070 individuals, over 2000 respondents were 30 years of age or younger. This stands testament to the trend of young India finding the gig economy and its platforms as preferable sources of work opportunities and income generation.

The report urges a move toward acknowledging the importance of building and tracking a measure of well-being of gig workers, including physical, mental, and financial well-being. It proposes a decentralised platform that holds holistic data about a gig worker. While this platform can be ‘managed’ by a data cooperative, the gig worker’s data is entirely owned by the respective individual. In this way, empowering the gig worker with owning and using her own data, would improve her well-being, including job prospects and financial health.

The report also suggested that for financial inclusion to truly occur at scale in India, there is a need for technology to bring down costs of servicing end-users to a fraction of what it is today, need for distribution models to be drastically changed to optimize for the last mile, and the unit economics to be more inclusive.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image