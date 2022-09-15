Spotify your hiring experience with AI technology

By Amandeep Kaur, Founder & CEO, Phoenix TalentX Branding,

The digital age has caused immense upheaval in the world of work – remote work, global workforces, diversity in talent, mobile-first, personalised experiences, and wellness apps are not exceptions anymore, but norms.

Talent today expects HR processes to be digital and hiring to be agile and personalised. AI and machine learning technologies can therefore be a game-changer in how talent perceives your and engages with you.

Here are several ways you can spruce up your most critical function and transform your metrics:

1. AI is your lead talent source and recruiter in this digital age Employers now have access to a larger talent pool because of the internet. As a result, applications are received in vast quantities, easily overloading the HR department. Artificial intelligence adoption by businesses increased by 270 percent in four years and is expected to reach $266.92 billion by 2027.

Interestingly enough, the human resources field is contributing to this growth. With the

future of work trending towards digital and remote work, talent acquisition divisions are overloaded with resumes and applications. Fifty-two percent of talent acquisition leaders say the most challenging part of the recruitment process is identifying the right candidates from a large applicant pool; it’s obvious they could use some help.

AI and machine learning tools can help with that. Talent Acquisition Managers (TAs) can automate a variety of time-consuming tasks thanks to AI in the hiring process. The time it takes to screen, hire, and onboard new candidates can be sped up, as can the completion of menial administrative duties, as well as the development and improvement of

standardized job matching procedures.

AI engages targeted talent with personalized advertisements and job content The ability of AI to handle data at scale makes it simple and quick to search through millions of online resumes in search of the most qualified individuals. The technology can match job applicants with vacancies based on their prospects & professional interests. Given the rising demand for remote employees, AI tools are helpful in identifying the proper soft skills, such as a candidate’s personality, and matching them with the precise attributes necessary for a job.

As a result, employers can run targeted advertisements, with AI giving these candidates personalised messages, both in quantity and scope. Due to a large number of applicants for each position, it is easy for the human eye to miss the best fit when reviewing the applications. All submissions are thoroughly screened by AI, which also accurately

evaluates them, making it simple for recruiters to concentrate on the best candidates.

AI ensures fairness in the diverse hiring Workplace diversity is crucial in order to create a successful team. There will inevitably be more invention and creativity when team members have diverse viewpoints on issues. However, when evaluating applications, a human might easily be prejudiced based on factors like gender, color, and age. Unfortunately, this may unfairly exclude qualified candidates.

AI-based content writing of job descriptions also ensures employers choose words that are pro-diversity and inclusive. Textio, an enhanced writing software generates captivating ads,

and synonyms on the spot and uses statistics to forecast which words and phrases would attract applicants.

When screening profiles, AI can be programmed to ignore any kind of bias. As a result, the hiring process is fair, and there is a better probability of identifying the most eligible applicants. The ability of businesses to diversify their staff is crucial. Conversational AI chatbots enhance the candidate experience. If a business wants to draw in top talent, developing a strong employer brand is practically essential. When an employer doesn’t respond to a candidate after they submit their application, many applicants are likely to have an unfavorable impression of that company. For this reason, ensuring a positive candidate experience throughout the hiring process is

Recruiters can use AI chatbots to help candidates. They are able to instantly respond to questions from candidates and deliver updates and feedback. For instance, chatbots can organise interviews, give directions, explain key details like business hours, and much more. They can also provide information on the next steps. AI streamlines the onboarding process by digitising and automating it When done manually, the onboarding process can be laborious and time-consuming.

Whenever new employees join a company, there is a tonne of paperwork to complete. Documents can be digitised and automated using AI to streamline the process. AI tools can also be used to organise documents by zipping them up for easy retrieval and compressing them. It can also be used to make offer letters, corporate policy documents, and training materials, among other documents. It can also identify, unzip, and extract data from files. It can then organise and transmit these documents to new hires. AI may also remind staff to electronically sign documents, log when they are read, and even plan meetings in case more clarification is needed.

Netflix your induction program with AI and speed up productivity Organisations are increasingly tying up with training vendors who have intelligent and interactive training modules that personalise talent’s development journey by springing-up suggestions on must-do training programs necessary for their success in the organisation.

Conclusion: AI is not a trend, it is the present and future of recruitment A whopping 96.5 percent of recruiters at Indian startups believe AI is the best way to improve recruitment. Experiment with these AI recruitment tools – Paradox, Fetcher, AmazingHiring, Arya, Humanly, Seekout, hireEZ, eightfold, and HireVue to eliminate bias and enhance talent’s experience with your employer brand.