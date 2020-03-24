Bigbasket expands its bbdaily service delivery network with the acquisition of DailyNinja

Read Article

bigbasket , an online supermarket, recently announced the 100% business acquisition of online milk delivery app DailyNinja. The acquisition will enable bigbasket to consolidate its leadership position in the subscription delivery space in Bangalore. DailyNinja currently caters to around 110k customers transacting daily and will augment bbdaily’s reach.

At present, bbdaily makes about 160K deliveries per day including a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, dairy & eggs and a vast array of daily essentials like breakfast cereals, tender coconut, personal care and baby care products etc. bbdaily will now have access to DailyNinja’s network of 2000 milkman partners spread across India. The merger with bigbasket will be an opportunity for DailyNinja to grow its business to 2x within a month by leveraging bb’s supply chain capabilities. DailyNinja’s customers will be able to access bbdaily’s extensive non-milk range.

Speaking about this, Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, bigbasket, said, “Business with small traders is a key and growing part of bigbasket’s business. DailyNinja currently has a large network of milkman partners which will enable us to expand our offerings under bbdaily. Our relationship with the key national brands as well as the supply chain built over the years will help us deliver strong value proposition to them. We also aim to improve delivery productivity and achieve breakeven much sooner than planned.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Sagar Yarnalkar, CEO & Co-Founder, DailyNinja said, “We are pleased to be a part of bigbasket, this is a great outcome for all of our team members, shareholders and us founders. When we started DailyNinja 5 years ago, bigbasket was the company we were hoping to emulate, and we are excited to be part of the BB Family now.”

bigbasket has been focusing on growing its subscription business to serve the recurring consumption needs of its customers at low delivery costs. The acquisition will enable the brand to grow its bbdaily business by c.150%-200% over the next 12 months.

