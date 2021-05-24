Bijak launches a network of logistic services for agri supply chain trading

Read Article

The agritech B2B marketplace Bijak that connects sellers and buyers PAN India has launched logistics services in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh with an aim to provide easy trading of commodities across the country. The agri-traders of these states can avail this service directly through the Bijak application for interstate and Intrastate trading. The service ensures affordable and timely dispatch of the commodities.

With the launch of its new service, Bijak aims to target 25,000 traders in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Bijak is currently present in 27 states and 916 regions and trades over 110 commodities through its platform. The motive of Bijak is to bring flexibility, convenience, cost-effectiveness and market linkages to all sellers and buyers in the agri supply chain. Aligning to the company’s vision, Bijak has taken a step forward to facilitate transparent trading and offer services such as credit, payments/escrow and logistics.

Bijak strives to provide transparency and trust in the trading system along with multiple trading options, fair pricing and an efficient and barrier-free agricultural market linkage. It has created an online marketplace of verified agri-traders through its proprietary rating tool that addresses the trust deficit between, and enhances the accountability of,all stakeholders including LAs and farmers, by providing access to more trustworthy buyers and sellers. Bijak also acts as an e-ledger for suppliers and buyers, maintaining the transaction history for both.

Nikhil Tripathi, Co-founder, Bijak said, “We have observed a gap in last mile deliveries among our traders. We believe that with our new initiative we will be able to provide them long term solutions to their emerging needs of logistics and as the world revives to the normal. Bijak uses a network of logistics providers across the country to fetch the best rate which is 10 per cent cheaper than other logistics services.”

