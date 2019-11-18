Bill Gates to attend Agriculture Statistics meet in Delhi

Billionaire Bill Gates will be the chief guest of the four-day- long eighth International Conference on Agriculture Statistics which is going to start Monday, a statement said. India is hosting this event for the first time in which the co-founder of tech giant Microsoft will share his views on the importance of data and use of technology in agriculture.

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Tomar will chair the inaugural function of the event. Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Purushottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary will be the special guests.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, US Department of Agriculture, Eurostat, India’s Statistics and Program Implementation Ministry and many other national and international organisations will participate in the event.

According to an Agriculture Ministry statement, around 1,200 participants will attend the four-day long event.

Indian Council of Agriculture Research Director General Trilochan Mahapatra, in a statement last week, said that young scientists and teachers of the country will get a chance to satisfy their queries from foreign agricultural experts. They will get to know about various knowledgeable programs that being carried out in the foreign countries.

