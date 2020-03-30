Bitcasino Enables TronLink Browser Extension to Bring Users Secure Deposits and Withdrawals

Read Article

Licensed Bitcoin-led casino operator, Bitcasino, has integrated the TronLink browser extension, giving its players the option to seamlessly deposit and withdraw TRON.

The TronLink extension allows Bitcasino players to access the TRON (TRX) blockchain on their browser, enabling the deposit and withdrawal of funds, in a safe, and secure manner. TronLink protects the user’s funds and private key but will still allow interaction with the blockchain, without the need to share one’s private key first.

For the extension to work, players need to be logged onto their Bitcasino account and extension. Bitcasino account deposits are instant, and withdrawals are deposited to players’ wallets within only a few seconds. The TronLink extension can be downloaded from the browser web store.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Bitcasino, stated that:

“Crucially TronLink offers our players both security and speed with deposits and withdrawals; it is the next innovative step in ensuring our players have the best possible experience with Bitcasino. Gone is the need to deposit or withdraw TRON to hardware wallets, open an app on your phone or any other website. Players can easily manage their instantaneous deposits and withdrawals without any extra hassle.”

Last year, The Coingaming Group, (Bitcasino and Sportsbet.io) entered into a partnership with the Tron Foundation, which saw TRX accepted for deposits, bets and withdrawals on both sites.

