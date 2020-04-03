Bitdefender offers 12 months of FREE enterprise grade security, for Healthcare Organizations, Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read Article

Bitdefender, a leading security solution, announces Free Enterprise Grade Security, for Healthcare Organizations WORLDWIDE. With this move, Bitdefender helps healthcare providers to work at full capacity on delivering care during the pandemic, without worrying about falling victim to the ruthless, opportunistic attacks revolving around this crisis.

The Enterprise Grade security, shall enable Hospitals/Clinics etc to protect patient data, against ransomware and other cyber threats. The machine learning powered security Technologies, shall further strengthen compliance. With growing patients, every single day, the workload to moves to cloud, which needs secured architecture. Bitdefender Enterprise Grade Security, shall use a single console to manage combination of hybrid cloud deployment.



Automating the repetitive tasks and faster progress on key issues, Bitdefender software shall enable integrated workflow, substantially reduced IT overhead. Minimize deployment, management and reporting time by using a single agent across all physical, virtual and cloud workloads.

Today, Bitdefender is trusted by more than 5000 medical organizations across the globe, for cybersecurity and data breaches. Healthcare organizations of all sizes, from small dental and ophthalmic practices to large hospitals, can avail free access to the Enterprise Grade solutions.

