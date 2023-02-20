bitsCrunch launches a program for developers and startups

Express Computer

bitsCrunch is thrilled to announce the launch of its upcoming startup program as part of its commitment to bring more awareness and transparency of data to the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem. The latest initiative by the startup will include a comprehensive agenda to ramp up investment of its resources and innovation in the burgeoning industry.

With this, bitsCrunch seeks to make NFT data more accessible to developers and startups building projects that add value to the market. At the same time, it will allow the community to drive adoption and innovation in the future.

The startup program will allow developers and early-stage startups to utilize bitsCrunch’s analytics and risk-management tools to their advantage for free or for a marginal cost. Upon acceptance into the program, participants can expect helpful feedback and guidance from the firm’s technical team and obtain integration guides that will help them get the most out of this initiative. In addition, the product team will offer technical assistance and early access to new updates under this program.

“As leaders in data forensics and multichain analytics for the global NFT market, any innovations in the space need to be shared for the betterment of the industry,” says  Kevin Conabree, Global Head of Growth, bitsCrunch.

The wide breadth of use cases can’t be done by only bitsCrunch, so the company is excited to see how deep and wide other projects can go with the platforms and APIs it has created.

The minimum eligibility to apply for the program is having a solid use case of NFT data for each project. The criteria to apply to differ for startups and developers. However, both must have a well-researched or tested idea that keenly focuses on NFT utilization or protection. Members of the program will have special access to free and then discounted/tiered pricing that will be charged only when:

  1. Their project is live and has a certain amount of users/customers

  2. They hit a certain amount of monthly API calls or active queries

  3. Their monthly data or speed requirements from bitsCrunch hit a certain level

BitsCrunch has been taking several initiatives to create awareness of issues affecting the NFT ecosystem. It recently launched a community program that seeks to onboard individuals who can join its initiative as community contributors and follow a series of quests to help bitsCrunch spread its mission across the wider Web3 community.

For the startup program, applications that meet the eligibility requirements will be reviewed and considered. If you or your firm is selected for the program, you will receive an email from the bitsCrunch team.

