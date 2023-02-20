Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Frost & Sullivan Positions NEC as the Market Leader in the Frost Radar: Biometrics Authentication Solutions, 2022 Benchmark

Frost & Sullivan Positions NEC as the Market Leader in the Frost Radar: Biometrics Authentication Solutions, 2022 Benchmark

News
By Express Computer
0 9

NEC Corporation has been recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the leader in the Frost Radar™: Biometrics Authentication Solutions, 2022 benchmarking system.

This is the second year running that NEC maintains its position as the market leader, reflecting NEC’s pivot toward biometric solutions, which are providing the company with significant growth opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan indicated that NEC achieved overall Growth and Innovation Leadership on the Frost Radar™ as the result of its ongoing innovations to its extensive portfolio.

In addition, the analyst firm appraised initiatives such as the NEC Group’s AI and Human Rights Principles, as well as the company’s thought leadership on decentralised identity and self-sovereign ID.

“With its ongoing leadership throughout the biometric solutions industry, NEC’s robust biometric authentication solution emphasises how NEC’s ability to meet existing and new customer demands, empower end users to take control over their biometric data, and steer the biometric industry into the next phase of growth,” said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Manager, Commercial & Public Security Research, Frost & Sullivan.

“NEC’s biometrics solutions are known for their top-level accuracy, and based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) benchmark test* held in 2022, NEC’s iris and face recognition technologies were both ranked first in the world,” said Masato Yoshikawa, Senior Director, Biometrics & Video Analytics Platform Department, NEC Corporation. “During 2023, NEC will take full advantage of these results and launch a scalable and expandable multimodal biometric solution that uses face and iris recognition technology, which will fully contribute to improving security and convenience simultaneously.”

Installed in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, NEC is a global leader in the field of biometric authentication. Recently, NEC’s biometric technology has been selected for major national projects in Malaysia and Vietnam, contributing to the digitalisation of existing government services.

Going forward, NEC will focus on utilising its biometric authentication technology in new areas such as web3 and more.

*NIST benchmark test results do not constitute endorsement of any particular product by the U.S. Government.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image