BitTitan expands partner ecosystem in India for MigrationWiz cloud services

Read Article

BitTitan, a player in managed services automation and developer of MigrationWiz®, announced it is expanding its distribution and partner relationships in India to meet a growing demand for cloud services.

BitTitan recently strengthened its presence in the Indian market with the addition of Darren Lum, Business Development Manager of the APAC region. BitTitan’s expansion in India will enable service providers to drive business growth and increase their cloud service offerings by helping customers migrate to cloud platforms such as Microsoft Office 365, G Suite and more.

BitTitan’s expansion comes at a critical time, as market demand is soaring and companies around the world are increasingly turning to remote operations for workplace collaboration. India’s cloud market is expected to reach $7 billion by 2022, according to a report from India’s National Association of Software and Service Companies. Last year, the IDC reported public cloud spending throughout the Asia Pacific would surpass $76 billion by 2023.

“For many businesses, working remotely is at an all-time high, and BitTitan is committed to meeting the growing demand for cloud services for organizations throughout the robust partner ecosystem in India,” Lum said. “We are seeing 35% year-over-year growth in the APAC market and that growth is poised to continue the next few years. BitTitan is dedicated to providing our SaaS-based cloud solutions to companies looking to leverage cloud services and accelerate their migrations to the cloud to maintain business continuity.”

MigrationWiz, BitTitan’s 100% SaaS cloud-migration solution, provides businesses with a seamless, fast and secure transition to the cloud. It can scale to the needs of companies ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. By leveraging automation, MigrationWiz helps businesses reduce migration costs and project times from months to days or weeks.

MigrationWiz is widely distributed throughout India, which is part of BitTitan’s overall APAC region, by key partners and distributors including Microland, HCL, SoftwareOne, Cognizant, NTT, InfoSys, Ingram Micro, SCK Corp, Synnex and others.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]