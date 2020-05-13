‘Made in India’ Video Conferencing Solution Launched By EnableX.io

EnableX.io, Asia’s cloud communication service provider, today announced the launch of its highly secure, scalable, and agile video conferencing and collaborative solution. Built, hosted, and managed in India, this carrier-grade solution helps organisations transit to remote working rapidly and cost-effectively. This launch elevates EnableX’s position as one of the few global players with a complete suite of offerings – a Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and a Video Conferencing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS); delivering the best of both worlds.

The global pandemic has pushed businesses across the world to shift to remote working, giving rise to a new normal. Witnessing a surge in demand, EnableX.io developed this solution in India back in March 2020 and has, since, rolled out the offering in phases. Coming just in time, the video conferencing solution by EnableX.io engineered for reliability, agility, and security, offers unique capabilities for businesses of all sizes to connect and collaborate in a more meaningful and smarter way. Serving Educational Institutions, Healthcare providers, Financial institutions, and corporates, etc. it helps boost productivity, and enhance engagement.

Pankaj Gupta, CEO & Founder, EnableX.io shares, “We are thrilled to launch this solution pan Asia. Jam-packed with state-of-the-art collaborative tools and features, our eccentric video conferencing solution empowers businesses to conduct engaging one-to-one and group video meetings as well as large-scale webinars and virtual events with an audience of up to 1,000 people.”

“Our suite of Communication solutions have been designed to address different segments of the markets through multiple Go-to-Market approaches best suited for disparate markets. It brings a pool of advantages for both Businesses and Partners & Resellers. The former can immensely benefit from the easy-to-use, browser-and-device-agnostic service secured with encryption. On the other hand, our Partners & Resellers have the creative freedom to customise the solution to their own domain names, logos, colours, fonts and more. The white-labelled solution helps them establish their brand identity and build customer loyalty. ”, adds Pankaj.

EnableX.io also offers them the flexibility to choose between a ‘pay-as-you-use’ pricing or standard monthly plans depending upon their requirements. Moreover, delivering ease of access, the new offering comes with Advanced APIs for businesses to integrate the solution with their own software and daily tools. This allows them to send call data or manage users and schedule meetings seamlessly from their software such as CRM and ERP systems.

Positive about the solutions’ unique capabilities and efficiency, the company has also participated in the Government of India’s Innovation Challenge for Development of a Video Conferencing Solution and is certain that it will set new benchmarks in the segment.