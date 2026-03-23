BlockP crosses 1 million downloads, signalling the rise of AI-led “habit tech” for digital wellbeing

BlockP, developed by NovaFocus Pvt Ltd, has surpassed 1 million downloads globally, highlighting growing demand for AI-driven solutions that address digital addiction, online distractions, and excessive screen time.

Launched in 2023 by Shubham Rangadal, the platform operates at the intersection of digital wellness, productivity, and behavioural technology. Its growth—largely driven by organic adoption and referrals, reflects a broader shift towards more intentional and disciplined technology use.

The milestone comes amid rising concerns around excessive digital consumption, with users spending an estimated six to seven hours online daily, much of it lost to distractions. This has given rise to a new category of “habit-tech” platforms that treat digital discipline as a long-term behavioural challenge rather than a short-term productivity fix.

Unlike traditional website blockers, BlockP combines AI-powered content filtering with behavioural tools that help users build sustainable habits over time. The platform enables users to block explicit content, customise digital boundaries, and manage distractions across multiple devices, including Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Chrome.

According to Shubham Rangadal, the platform was designed not just to restrict access but to fundamentally reshape how users engage with the internet. He notes that crossing one million downloads underscores the scale and universality of the problem, cutting across students, professionals, and parents globally.

The company currently operates on a freemium subscription model and has achieved six-figure annual recurring revenue, with strong repeat engagement driven by daily habit management. Its user base spans North America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, reinforcing the global nature of digital distraction challenges.

Looking ahead, BlockP plans to expand into the institutional segment, particularly in schools, with tools aimed at enabling parents and educators to collaboratively monitor and guide students’ online activity. This move signals a broader ambition to evolve into a comprehensive digital well-being ecosystem.

Over the next 12 to 24 months, the platform is expected to invest further in advanced habit-formation capabilities and productivity tools, positioning itself within a rapidly emerging layer of consumer technology focused on attention management. As conversations around mental health, focus, and digital consumption intensify, solutions like BlockP are increasingly being viewed as foundational infrastructure for navigating an always-on digital world.