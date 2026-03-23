Resilience by Design: How Axis Bank is redefining cybersecurity for the AI-driven banking era

Vinay Tiwari, Chief Information Security Officer, Axis Bank, on intelligence-led security, hybrid-cloud protection, Zero Trust, and building future-ready cyber resilience

Security at the core of digital banking growth

In today’s hyper-connected banking environment, cybersecurity is no longer limited to protecting networks and applications. It has become central to customer trust, regulatory compliance, digital innovation, and business continuity. At Axis Bank, this shift is being led by Vinay Tiwari, Chief Information Security Officer, Axis Bank, who is driving a comprehensive transformation from traditional perimeter-centric security to a resilience-by-design approach built for cloud, AI, APIs, and open digital ecosystems.

With deep experience across IT security, information security, security architecture, regulatory frameworks, cyber risk management, payment security, crisis management, application security, cloud security, data protection, and digital risk, Tiwari has worked across industry sectors including technology, fintech, banking, and telecom. His work spans cyber-security consulting, assurance and compliance, incident handling, threat hunting, and security integration across complex environments. He has also led digital transformation initiatives in retail banking using artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud platforms, and robotic automation to reduce security overhead while enhancing customer trust and experience.

From perimeter defence to resilience-by-design

According to Tiwari, the meaning of cyber resilience has changed as digital adoption scales across banking platforms.

He says, “In our organisation, cyber resilience is no longer about preventing isolated incidents; it is about ensuring the bank can anticipate, withstand, recover from, and continuously adapt to cyber threats as digital adoption scales and technology disruptions occur.”

Axis Bank is moving away from static, perimeter-led controls toward architectures where security is embedded directly into platforms and processes. Cyber risk is now considered at the earliest stage of product and platform design, supported by real-time monitoring, automation, and intelligence-led analytics.

Tiwari explains, “We are moving towards resilience-by-design architectures, where security is integrated into digital platforms, processes, and even decision-making. Cyber resilience is treated as a business and operational capability, not just a technology function.”

He adds that intelligence-led security using AI and automation is helping the bank understand risk patterns across the enterprise and respond faster without slowing innovation.

Tiwari notes, “These enhancements allow us to build a security posture that scales with innovation and supports our vision of setting higher benchmarks for secure and trusted digital banking.”

Balancing innovation with governance and compliance

As Axis Bank accelerates digitalisation across retail, corporate, and payments ecosystems, the challenge is to maintain speed without compromising governance and regulatory alignment.

He says, “It is no longer a question of choosing between convenience and security. We do not view security as a control function that slows progress; instead, it enables teams to innovate with confidence.”

Axis Bank embeds Secure-by-Design and Privacy-by-Design principles into APIs, customer journeys, and cloud platforms from the start. Strong accountability across business, technology, and security teams ensures risks are identified early and aligned with enterprise risk and regulatory frameworks.

“Innovation and governance are two sides of the same coin. When designed together, they create sustained value,” he adds.

Architecture first, tools second

Axis Bank’s cybersecurity transformation is built on architecture-led thinking rather than dependence on individual tools. The bank is strengthening AI-driven detection, Zero Trust access, integrated monitoring, and cloud-native security controls while ensuring strong governance and operating discipline.

He explains, “We prioritise building a robust security architecture and governance over chasing individual tools. Cyber resilience should not depend on any single control, and implementation must consider scenarios where tools or controls may fail.”

He emphasises that true resilience comes from design, not just technology.

Tiwari says, “Cyber resilience is achieved through deliberate architectural design and strategic intent, not merely by implementing tools.”

Scaling security across hybrid and legacy environments

Deploying modern security across a large bank requires careful planning, especially when legacy systems, hybrid cloud, remote users, and digital channels must all operate together. Axis Bank follows a risk-based, phased approach, starting with critical assets while maintaining stability of core banking services.

He says, “Our strategy is to begin with risk-critical assets and key digital journeys while ensuring operational continuity. Standardised procedures, reference architectures, automation, and strong collaboration help us apply controls consistently across environments.”

He believes collaboration between business and security teams is essential for successful transformation.

Tiwari notes, “Cyber transformation in a large bank requires security and business teams to work together without sacrificing their responsibilities.”

AI-driven SOC and intelligence-led defence

One of the most significant changes at Axis Bank has been the evolution of the Security Operations Centre. AI and automation are helping shift the SOC from reactive monitoring to predictive defence.

Vinay Tiwari observes, “AI and automation have transformed our SOC. Analysts now focus more on investigation, threat hunting, and improving resilience rather than handling repetitive alerts.”

Close collaboration with threat-intelligence partners and specialised agencies further strengthens the bank’s ability to anticipate new attack patterns.

“A mature SOC is not about handling more alerts, it is about anticipating threats and making better decisions faster,” he adds.

Security without boundaries in the open banking ecosystem

In modern banking, the traditional perimeter has disappeared. Identities, APIs, cloud workloads, partners, and data flows all form part of the attack surface, requiring continuous verification instead of implicit trust.

Tiwari explains, “Security today is identity-centric, data-centric, and risk-aware. Our approach extends beyond the organisation to include the entire partner and supply-chain ecosystem, where third-party relationships can introduce significant risks.”

He also highlights the growing impact of AI on cyber threats.

Tiwari avers, “As AI becomes more sophisticated, it also creates new avenues for adversaries. We are investing in responsible AI use along with strong governance and oversight.”

Preparing for future threats and uncertain risks

Axis Bank is preparing for the next generation of cyber risks, including AI-driven attacks, autonomous detection systems, and post-quantum cryptography challenges. The bank is strengthening adaptive architectures and integrating cyber risk into enterprise-level decision-making.

He notes, “Preparation for future threats begins before those threats fully materialise. Cyber resilience must be designed not only for today, but for tomorrow’s uncertainty.”

Cyber risk is now part of the bank’s overall risk framework, supported by early-warning indicators, scenario analysis, and board-level oversight.

“Cyber risk management is most effective when focused on foresight, not hindsight. When resilience is built into strategy, architecture, and culture, it becomes the foundation that allows digital banking to grow with confidence,” concludes Tiwari.