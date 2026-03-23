How personalised experiences are strengthening customer confidence in Insurance

By Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief Operating Officer, Edelweiss Life Insurance

Consumers today no longer compare insurers only against other insurers. Their expectations are shaped by the best experience they encountered across industry. When groceries can be delivered in minutes on platforms like Swiggy or Zepto and streaming platforms like Netflix can recommend exactly what you want to watch next, customers begin to expect the same level of convenience, speed and relevance everywhere else.

Financial Services – including insurance are no exception. For a long-time, insurance was seen as complex, paperwork heavy and time consuming. Buying a policy often required multiple meetings with an advisor, lengthy forms and a process that could take several days or even weeks. Today, much of that journey has become digital. Customers can compare plans online, complete documentation electronically and track policy details instantly through apps and self-service platforms.

But the next phase of transformation goes beyond digitisation. Powered by AI, data analytics and intuitive digital platforms, insurers are increasingly able to understand customer’s needs, anticipate life stage requirements and deliver more relevant solutions and interactions. It is enabling insurers to move from standardised interactions to far more personalised and intuitive customer experience. As a result, personalised experiences are emerging as a powerful driver of customer confidence in the insurance ecosystem.

Here are several key shifts that make this transformation possible:

AI-powered insights enabling smarter and more personalised recommendations: AI is fundamentally changing how insurers design and recommend solutions by analysing large, complex data sets across customer behaviour, financial patterns and life-stage signals. Instead of relying on broad product categories, AI helps identify protection gaps, assess risk more precisely and recommend coverage that is closely aligned with individual needs.

For instance, if a customer’s financial profile reflects a recent increase in liabilities, such as home loan – AI driven insights can flag the need for higher protection cover and prompt timely recommendations. Similarly, changes in income patterns or savings behaviour can trigger suggestions to enhance long-term savings or retirement planning. This allows insurers to move from generic offerings to context- driven recommendations delivered at the right time. The result is not just greater underwriting efficiency, but more relevant, transparent and personalised solutions that help customers make better informed decisions with greater confidence.

Transforming service experience: Personalisation does not end at the point of purchase – it is defined by how seamlessly customer are supported across the policy lifecycle. While digital platforms have simplified basic interactions, the real shift is being driven by AI. Intelligent service capabilities are enabling faster responses, instant query resolution through conversational interfaces and significantly reducing friction. At the same time, they are making services more inclusive through multilingual interactions, allowing customers to engage in their preferred language. For instant, a policyholder in a non-metro location can resolve queries or understand policy details in their native language through an AI- enabled chatbot, without replying on an agent.

Beyond accessibility, AI is making servicing more proactive and responsive. By analysing customer behaviour and policy data, insurer can anticipate needs and intervene at the right moments. For instance, upcoming premium due dates can trigger timely, personalised reminders with seamless payment options, while during claims, AI can guide customers step-by-step on documentations and next step. This shift from reactive to predictive servicing reduces friction and builds confidence by ensuring timely support and easy to access.

AI reshaping distribution and the future of insurance sales: While technology has expanded digital access, AI is set to fundamentally reshape how insurance is distributed. AI is enabling insurers to move beyond traditional models by creating more contextual, data-led and scalable distribution ecosystems. For instance, while purchasing a flight ticket or booking a holiday, customers can be offered travel insurance seamlessly at checkout – embedded within the transaction and tailored to their trip details. This makes insurance a natural extension of the customers journey rather than a separate decision.

At the same time, AL- driven insights are strengthening advisory helping identify protection gaps and enabling more relevant, timely recommendations. As these capabilities evolve, distribution models will increasingly blend human expertise with intelligent systems that guide decisions, simplify comparisons and enhance reach. This convergence has the potential to create more responsive and personalised sales experiences while preserving the trust that remains central to insurance.

The next phase of personalisation in insurance will be driven by the integration of technology across the value chain- bringing the ecosystem together. Traditionally, fragmented systems across onboarding, underwriting, servicing and claims have led to delays and inconsistent experiences. Today, advanced technologies are enabling a unified view of the customer, allowing data to flow seamlessly across systems. This helps insurers respond faster, ensure consistency and deliver more contextual experiences at every touchpoint. The result is not just greater efficiency, but a more seamless, connected journey where sales, servicing and claims come together as one continuous, intuitive experience.

As customers expectations continue to evolve, insurers will increasingly need to design experiences from a “customer-in” perspective, building journeys around individual needs rather than internal process. Those that successfully combine data, technology and human insight will not only improve efficiency but also strengthen the most valuable currency in insurance- lasting customer trust and confidence.