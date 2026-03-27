Blue Cloud Softech secures AI infra deal with Hyderabad Police

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has received a work order from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, for the supply, installation, and commissioning of AI-enabled high-performance computing infrastructure.

The project, awarded on 25 March 2026, involves deploying BCSSL’s AccessGenie BluEdge AI infrastructure for the Central Analysis Team (CAT) of Telangana Police. This includes rack servers and GPU-powered high-performance workstations designed to support advanced data processing, analytics, and mission-critical operations.

The deployment is scheduled for completion within 60 days and is aimed at strengthening the police department’s analytical capabilities, enabling faster decision-making and enhanced operational efficiency in high-security environments.

According to Tejesh Kodali, the engagement underscores the company’s growing alignment with government-led digital infrastructure initiatives and its ability to deliver reliable AI-powered systems in mission-critical settings.

Strategically, the contract reinforces BCSSL’s position in the public sector, particularly within law enforcement and homeland security domains. It also validates the application of its proprietary BluEdge platform in real-world public safety use cases, where performance, reliability, and security are critical.

The project is expected to open up further opportunities for BCSSL across government and public sector organisations, particularly in areas such as AI-driven analytics, cybersecurity, and managed digital infrastructure services.

With this win, BCSSL continues to expand its footprint in AI-led digital transformation, leveraging its expertise in surveillance, secure infrastructure, and intelligent analytics to support evolving national security and public safety requirements.