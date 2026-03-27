SAP Concur and American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) have announced new innovations in their joint solution, Complete, an AI-enabled platform designed to unify travel booking, servicing, payments, and expense management into a seamless enterprise experience.

The updates, unveiled at SAP Concur Fusion, mark a key milestone in the companies’ strategic alliance formed in 2025, with growing adoption driven by enterprise demand for more integrated and intelligent travel and expense solutions.

At the centre of the latest enhancements is deeper integration between Amex GBT’s marketplace and SAP Concur’s Travel & Expense ecosystem, aimed at simplifying processes, improving visibility, and enabling smarter decision-making across the entire travel lifecycle.

A major addition is the integration of SAP’s agentic AI assistant, Joule, which will be embedded into the platform to provide conversational support for travellers. Trained on common travel queries and supplier data, Joule will resolve routine requests while seamlessly escalating complex issues to live travel counsellors, combining AI efficiency with human expertise.

The companies have also introduced a new travel manager homepage, bringing together data, tools, and insights from both platforms into a single interface. This centralised dashboard is designed to help organisations monitor travel programmes, manage approvals, and access reporting more efficiently, with future updates set to include real-time analytics on spend, savings, and compliance.

To enhance content access, the platform is expanding its marketplace to include a broader range of air, hotel, and ground transport options. This includes integration with NDC airline content, global distribution systems, hotel platforms such as Booking.com and Expedia, and over 80 rail providers, supporting more flexible and sustainable travel choices.

Another key development is the integration of Concur Expense with Amex GBT Egencia, enabling automatic transfer of booking data into expense reports. This eliminates manual data entry for travellers while improving accuracy, compliance, and visibility for finance teams. The feature is currently in pilot and is expected to be generally available by April 2026.

Together, these enhancements reinforce the companies’ shared vision of delivering a unified, AI-powered travel and expense ecosystem, bringing together marketplace content, automation, and intelligence to streamline operations and improve outcomes for enterprises, travel managers, and employees alike.