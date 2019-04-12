BMW partners DXC Technology to accelerate driverless car development

DXC Technology said that it has signed an agreement to support BMW’s autonomous vehicle development via the High Performance D3 platform. DXC technology will be used to simplify data analysis and algorithmic training to reduce the time and cost to develop autonomous vehicles.

The BMW Group High Performance D3 platform supports the autonomous vehicle development program, gathering massive amounts of road-travel data from the global BMW test fleet. Using DXC’s digital solution, BMW’s manufacturing research and development teams will be able to collect, store and manage vehicle sensor data quickly.

“Autonomous driving is at the heart of BMW Group’s ‘NUMBER ONE > NEXT’ strategy,” said Alejandro Vukotich, senior vice president, Autonomous Driving and Driver Assistance at BMW Group.

“DXC will greatly support our commitment to maximizing innovation, which will benefit our customers. With the managed services, we are able to ramp up the solution to support the next stage of the future of BMW Group’s autonomous drive platform.”

“The next five years will be pivotal as technology and partner ecosystems continue to help revolutionize the automotive industry,” said Edward Ho, executive vice president and general manager, Offerings, DXC Technology.

“DXC welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with BMW Group to advance autonomous driving development capabilities. With the platform and tools provided by DXC, BMW engineers are able to significantly accelerate the engineering and testing of autonomous driving algorithms.”

