Home  »  News  »  BosonQ Psi partners with Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab to develop quantum technology applications

BosonQ Psi partners with Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab to develop quantum technology applications

News
BosonQ Psi (BQP) and Tech Mahindra Makers Lab announced a partnership to accelerate the use of quantum technology for various industrial applications. Together, BQP and Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab will foster innovation in the quantum ecosystem through joint go-to-market initiatives and bring together the expertise of both organizations.

Tech Mahindra’s quantum leadership in IT combined with BQP’s use cases in manufacturing and automotive such as design optimization, battery optimization, and system-level simulation will help Tech Mahindra’s customers. BQP will integrate its quantum-powered simulation suite, BQPhy, with Tech Mahindra’s systems, enabling customers to harness quantum power for innovative solutions. The partnership will boost the global quantum ecosystem by creating use cases across all verticals, bringing quantum technology closer to customers.

Aditya Singh, Founding Member & Head of Business & Infra, BQP said, “This collaboration signifies our collective commitment to leverage quantum computing to solve complex industry challenges. BQP’s quantum-powered simulations suite BQPhy, will enable Tech Mahindra’s global clients to tackle complex data-intensive simulations without the inherent complexity typically associated with the implementation of quantum.”

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said: “Quantum computing is currently experiencing rapid development that has the potential to solve complex optimization problems and simulate quantum systems. Technology assures enterprises in resolving issues that are beyond the capabilities and speed of traditional computing systems. The partnership will help explore the potential of quantum applications in the areas of Automotive, Electric Vehicle, Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance. We look forward to working with the team at BQP to develop proof-of-concept of quantum applications for our enterprise customers.”

