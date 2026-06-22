Bridging India’s digital divide: Why affordable devices are the real enablers

By Milind Shah, Founder & CEO, WISHTEL

India’s digital transformation story can be seen through the lens of broadband expansion, digital payment solutions like UPI, from cable TV to Smart TV, AI innovation, and government-led initiatives such as Digital India. The major shift happened during COVID, when Schools became Digital Classrooms and morning meetings moved to Google Meet. Undoubtedly, these pillars have accelerated the digital India journey of making a digitally empowered society. However, a critical question that deserves greater attention: how will people participate in the digital economy if they don’t have access to the devices that would enable them to be part of it?

To provide digital inclusion to all citizens, they must have access to affordable digital devices, a true enabler of India’s Digital Mission.

India has built a significant amount of Digital Infrastructure over the last 10 years. Rural Broadband under the BharatNet project and the use of the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) have laid the groundwork for a Digital-first India. Yet, for millions of students, entrepreneurs, front-line workers, and citizens in Tier II, III and rural India, the first point they engage with the Digital Economy is through a device, not a network or application.

Without access to an affordable tablet, laptop, or smart learning device, the Digital India mission will not be accomplished fully.

Devices: The Missing Link in Digital Inclusion

The digital divide may not just be measured by internet connectivity; the digital divide is increasingly evident in device ownership and accessibility. Owning a smartphone has become a necessity and not a status symbol. For farmers and students in rural India, access to information, knowledge, and banking is highly dependent on smartphones. In all sectors and parts of India, many activities essential for education, skills development, professional work, job application, e-governance, and digital entrepreneurship require larger-screen computing devices.

For a country of over 1.4 billion people, digital inclusion can truly be achieved through devices that are not only technologically ahead but financially accessible to all.



Affordable device infrastructure is crucial to transforming India into a truly geographically inclusive Digital India.

Digital India Vision = Device Accessibility

The Digital India Vision has continually promoted a digitally empowered society and a knowledge-based economy. The Indian government has invested heavily in Digital Public Infrastructure, such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, CoWIN, UPI and many e-Government services to enable these platforms.

However, the success ratio heavily depends on the device accessibility.

Consider the education sector. From competitive exams to daily classes, digital learning resources have become a heart for students. The digital learning resource space has progressed rapidly; these include using new AI–based applications in a variety of digital formats (e.g. video, animations, audio) as well as virtual collaboration tools. Easy access to e-learning and the broader world of education first requires affordable devices so that learners can benefit from these resources effectively.

In the same way, India’s expanding focus on digital skills, employability and entrepreneurship will require affordable access to computers/devices. In many cases, whether it’s coding, design, content creation, data analysis or vocational training, access to an affordable computer/device will not limit the talent of India from growing.

The Importance of Indigenous Brands

Historically, India has been reliant on importing technology devices, but India’s growth as a self-sufficient nation, making it a global manufacturing hub, gives the real opportunity for many indigenous technology brands and manufacturers to play a transformative role.

Homegrown brands possess unique advantages. First, they have a clear understanding of their local markets, including challenges, education levels, and prices; therefore, they will most likely develop products better suited for the local marketplace than their foreign competitors. As a result, many indigenous brands can create products specifically designed for the Indian market, including digital classrooms, government solutions, enterprise mobility and supporting rural connectivity.

In addition to the ability to provide lower prices than foreign brands, indigenous brands positively impact the Indian economy by creating jobs, providing greater supply chain stability, aiding innovation, and supporting the government’s vision of self-sufficiency in technology.

Affordable devices developed by trusted indigenous brands are not merely products. They are the voice of empowerment and catalysts for economic progress.

Building an Inclusive Digital Future

As India advances towards becoming a $5 trillion economy and a global digital powerhouse, inclusivity must remain at the centre of the transformation agenda.

The next phase of digital growth will not be measured solely by faster networks or more sophisticated applications. It will be measured by how effectively technology reaches the last mile.

For policymakers, educators, enterprises, and technology providers, the priority should be clear: digital inclusion begins with device accessibility.

India has already built one of the world’s most impressive digital ecosystems. The next challenge—and opportunity—is ensuring that every citizen has the means to access it.