BT Group expands strategic relationship with ServiceNow to improve customer and employee experiences

BT Group and ServiceNow announced an expanded strategic relationship to improve customer and employee experiences. The multi-year agreement will extend ServiceNow service management capabilities to all BT Group units to drive savings, efficiency, and improved customer experiences. BT Group will also use ServiceNow Service Bridge for a seamless, automated connection between BT and their customers, and plans to pilot ServiceNow’s Now Assist for Telecom Service Management (TSM) to power generative AI capabilities for internal and customer-facing teams.

Having successfully consolidated legacy service management platforms for BT Group’s Digital unit onto the single ServiceNow platform in 2022, the company is rolling out ServiceNow’s service management solutions across its organization.

A key application within the service management platform is ServiceNow Service Bridge, which seamlessly connects BT Group and their enterprise customers, making it easy to automate and complete tasks like orders, support, and service. Service Bridge will connect previously isolated processes into a single digital workflow, allowing customers to pass requests onto BT’s service team directly from within their own ServiceNow environments.

BT is also one of the first customers to pilot Now Assist for TSM and benefit from ServiceNow’s generative AI capabilities. In the initial roll out to 300 agents, Now Assist demonstrated meaningful results by improving agent responsiveness and driving better experiences for BT Group’s agents and customers. For example, case summarization reduces the time it takes agents to generate case activity summaries by 55% and creates a better agent handoff experience by reducing the time it takes to review complex case notes, also by 55%. By reducing overall handling time, Now Assist is helping BT Group improve its mean time to resolve by a third.

Hena Jalil, Managing Director, Business CIO at BT Group, said: “Reimagining how we deliver service management requires a platform first approach, building stronger foundations for us to do things faster and smarter. Our approach, powered by ServiceNow and enhanced with AI, will transform customer experience at BT Group, unlocking value at every stage of the journey. In short, it is further evidence to customers that we’ve got their back.”

Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, ServiceNow, said: “We’re excited to partner with BT Group to accelerate their ambitions around business transformation. In this new era of intelligent automation, ServiceNow puts AI to work for our customers – with speed, trust, and security. By leveraging the speed and scale of the Now Platform, we’re creating a competitive advantage for BT, driving enterprise-wide transformation, and helping them achieve new levels of productivity, innovation, and business impact.”