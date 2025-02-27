BT’s Global Fabric goes live with customer traffic

BT announced that customer traffic is now live on Global Fabric, BT’s brand-new network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform for multinational customers. The announcement marks the debut of Global Fabric Internet, the first service offered from the platform, which delivers a step change in flexibility, visibility and performance of connectivity.

Through the platform’s web portal, customers can view connectivity to their apps, network health, events and alerts. It allows them to make changes to their connectivity in an instant, such as scaling up and down bandwidth, as well as provisioning new connections. This offers customers unprecedented flexibility to achieve the best network performance and accelerate their digital business outcomes.

Thanks to the platform’s brand-new hardware and digital orchestration layer, Global Fabric Internet is available on the same physical port as other connectivity services BT will launch over the coming year. This allows customers to future-proof their connectivity, enabling them to switch between different services with the click of a button and scale up or down instantly rather than in hours, days or weeks.

BT is now adding more customers, scale and features to the platform, such as intent-based routing, building up to the launch of IP VPN and Ethernet connectivity services. These will be offered together with a choice of solutions such as DDoS cyber-security and SD-WAN.

Global Fabric transforms how businesses interconnect with their customers and suppliers securely and reliably across their full digital value chain. It provides people, devices and AIs with the best connectivity to apps and data hosted across multiple clouds.

James Eibisch, Research Director, IDC European Enterprise Communications Services, said: “The disruption and evolution of enterprise IT doesn’t stop with digital transformation. The profound growth of AI and the unpredictability of today’s geopolitics create uncertainty about how companies should plan and adapt for the future. To cope with this uncertainty, they need flexibility above all, and a platform approach to delivering connectivity and services provides that. BT Global Fabric helps businesses access technology and services in a secure and sovereign manner, wherever it is located and whenever it is needed.”

Bas Burger, CEO, Business, BT, said: “Today marks the start of a new era of international business connectivity. Customers are now joining us on a journey to combine the full power of cloud and networks to drive adoption of digital services, such as AI. For BT, it marks a milestone in the delivery of our strategy for customers — to provide rock solid foundations for their digital business plans.”