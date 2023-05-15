Burger King India Elevates User Experience and Network Resilience with Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN Technology

Express Computer

Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that Burger King India, head franchisee of BURGER KING Corporation USA, has implemented  Fortinet Secure SD-WAN  to achieve high-performance networking capabilities that streamline operations, increase business agility, and bolster security across their data center and restaurant locations.

Burger King India began operating in 2014 as a subsidiary of BURGER KING, the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world. India was the 100th country where Burger King opened a restaurant, and since then, the company has opened over 330 locations throughout the country. With thousands of customers being served daily, Burger King India relies on its internal network to process transactions from customer orders both in-store and online, as well as to provide secure guest Wi-Fi connectivity for application access at restaurants.

As the Burger King India restaurant network continues to grow and the number of customers increases daily, the company’s digital infrastructure and security requirements need to scale accordingly. The restaurants require reliable connectivity to overcome latency or failure as a digital business enabler, improve application availability for both in-store or online orders to enhance the customer experience, and provide visibility across the stores and network to monitor threats and upgrade the restaurants’ security posture.

After conducting an internal evaluation of its connectivity and security infrastructure, Burger King India determined that it needed to migrate to Software-Defined Networking (SDN) with advanced threat protection capabilities at all store locations. To achieve this, the company sought a security solution that could provide centralised network control and visibility, improve internal database and customer security, and scale to accommodate new restaurant locations without requiring additional technical expertise.

Burger King India selected Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to address these challenges and enable it to improve application availability, secure failover connectivity, enhance visibility, provide NGFW advanced threat protection, and centralised management and process control. The company has deployed FortiGate Secure SD-WAN across its network of over 330 restaurant locations, making it the standard for all new restaurants as Burger King India continues to expand its business. The Fortinet solution provides the corporate data center with simplified management, increased visibility, and centralised management benefits.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has enabled Burger King India to reduce costs and achieve higher bandwidth with lower WAN costs while improving in-store internet availability and addressing connectivity challenges across all restaurants. With centralised management and reporting through FortiManager and  FortiAnalyzer, Burger King India has drastically improved visibility and security with next-generation firewall capabilities. The zero-touch provisioning function simplifies deployment and connectivity and helps the restaurant chain achieve a resilient infrastructure with a security incident response strategy in place for future risks.

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enables integrated security and simpler management to allow us to evaluate existing risks and gain better visibility into the applications and types of attacks in our data centers. Having this level of control over our environment was a big factor in our decision to choose Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. We have embraced the Fortinet Security Fabric’s integrated approach to security and plan to implement additional Fortinet solutions across our restaurants.” Manoj Gupta, Associate Vice President – IT, Burger King India.

