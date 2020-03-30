Business Support Program Announced By AMI Global

Read Article

Industrial IoT solutions provider, AMI Global, will provide free remote condition monitoring hardware program for “essential critical infrastructure” businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

AMI Global, a leading provider of IoT solutions for industry equipment, is responding to industry needs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by helping OEMs secure critical infrastructure through real-time asset monitoring, information sharing, and innovation.

Many equipment manufacturers have determined that their business operations constitute an “Essential Business” as defined by the ‘Memorandum of Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During COVID-19 Response’ and therefore have the opportunity and the obligation to continue performing their operations. More than ever, these businesses must maximize the service and products they provide to the communities in which they operate while maintaining a safe work environment through social distancing.

“Remote connectivity technology can help ‘Essential Businesses’ protect critical infrastructure against potential hazards while protecting workers and city populations from afar, if implemented correctly,” said Henrik Laursen, CEO of AMI Global. “Through this program we are proud to offer free AMI hardware and priority setup to new customers whose operations are deemed ‘essential’ and must remain open – even with reduced staff or adjusted routines.”

Equipment manufacturers and operators that serve “essential critical infrastructure” or similar markets and are looking for remote monitoring and device control technology should contact [email protected] for more details about this program. Terms and conditions do apply and one year of paid subscription per device is required.

