Buyceps Secures $2M Pre-Series Funding from Leading Pharma Family Office, Plans Aggressive Expansion

Buyceps, a leading brand in the high-quality fitness supplements segment, has raised $2 million in Pre-Series funding from a prominent Pharma family office in Mumbai. With a strong online presence through buyceps.com and an impressive following on Google and Instagram, Buyceps has rapidly grown its network of owned and franchise stores across India.

Founded by Vivek Yadav, Jagdish Kumar and Vinod Reddy and aided by Amit, Devendra and Tej, the team has within a short span carved out a fitness brand and a network of owned and franchise stores across the country.

The brand operates through an Omni Channel model, with a presence in sixteen cities and nationwide e-commerce. Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee, Sahil Khan serves as Buyceps’ brand ambassador, promoting the brand and its commitment to offering only authentic worldwide brands.

Investing the raised funds into tech platform augmentation, team expansion, and marketing activities, Buyceps plans to expand its offline presence to 30 outlets by December 2023 and 100 outlets by the end of 2024. Vinod Reddy, responsible for Buyceps’ tech operations, is thrilled with the funding, and expects it to propel the brand to new heights.

With a growing awareness of the importance of health and fitness supplements across all age groups, the sector is on a high-growth trajectory. According to investment banker, Narayanan Iyer, Buyceps is taking all the right steps to leverage its deep knowledge and presence in the Pharma industry while launching its own products in the market.

