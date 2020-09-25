Campaign to encourage safe and responsible disposal of e-waste

Read Article

Under the aegis of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and in line with the Digital India movement, RLG India drives the Clean to Green campaign to encourage safe and responsible disposal of electronic waste (e-waste). Through the campaign, RLG India reinforces its commitment towards building a sustainable and greener environment and preventing the poisoning of our ecosystem due to the flow of e-waste into landfills.

Radhika Kalia, MD, RLG India, who drives the Clean to Green campaign, said, “Under this program, we acquire discarded and unwanted electronic products and recycle them to protect the environment. The e-waste can either be dropped by owners at our various collection centres, or, on request, collected by our team from homes.”

In FY 2020-21, the Clean to Green campaign aims to launch its collection program across five major Indian cities and regions – Delhi, NCT, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad – touching several stakeholder segments including households, bulk consumers, offices, RWAs and dealers.

The program commenced on July 15, 2020 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and has covered various locations till date and today, 24th September 2020, we are launching our program in Gurugram at Sadar Bazaar Market, SCO sector 29 market and Huda Market sector 23A.

The vehicle is accompanied by a team of ‘Clean to Green Champions,’; the Clean to Green Champions created awareness among the various stakeholder segments about responsible disposal of e-waste, and facilitated the E – Waste Pick-up Truck’s collection of e-waste.

“Based on success of Noida city’s pilot-run outcome, we are now replicating the same process in Gurugram,” Kalia added.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]