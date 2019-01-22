Campus Management implements University Management System at 14 state universities across 4700 affiliated and constituent colleges in Maharashtra

US based Campus Management Corporation, the higher education technology focused global software development company, announced today that its University Management System can be configured to cater to the unique needs of state and central universities in India. The company, which has its engineering and product development centre located in Bangalore, is looking to aid Indian universities in setting global standards in various aspects of education processes.

Large, centralized universities face a specific set of challenges when it comes to managing multiple colleges and universities. These challenges include efficiently managing complex student enrollment processes, examinations and academics, administrative workflows, financial transparency, and regulatory standards. With the university management system, institutions can leverage the solution for a secure and transparent time-bound examination process, manage utilization of funds, gain a central view of data across multiple university systems, and collaborate for resources and knowledge.

“Campus Management is the leading provider of education technology solutions in India. Although India’s higher education system is complex, our solutions enable entities in India to transformas they scale up for enrollment, address equitable access to education and bridge the gap in employability with quality education and an industry-ready skilled workforce,” said Raj Mruthyunjayappa, MD, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Campus Management International.

Recently, Campus Management was selected by Maha IT to implement a university management system for 14 state universities across 4700 affiliated and constituent colleges to support 27 lakh students in the State of Maharashtra. This is the single largest higher education system rollout by a state in India.

Other notable Campus Management deployments include the integrated skill management system that is in use at NSDC as the system of record, and the integrated vocational education management system for the Department of Vocational and Educational training (DVET) in Maharashtra across 1500 ITIs for 1.2 L students.

