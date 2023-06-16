Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Canara HSBC Life Insurance offers Health & Wellness benefits to the policyholders on their customer app

Canara HSBC Life Insurance offers Health & Wellness benefits to the policyholders on their customer app

News
By Express Computer
0 63

Canara HSBC Life Insurance, a leading life insurance company, unveiled health and wellness benefits for their policyholders on its customer servicing app – Canara HSBC Life Insurance app.  The Company is one of the first among life insurers to offer a virtual health concierge with benefits like tracking of fitness goals, access to experienced doctors over call or chat, maintaining repository of health documents including prescriptions and health records, set up appointments for medical tests and quick support for chronic disease management. The unveiling of these digital services is a strong reiteration of the Company’s core commitment to deliver incremental value to customers at each stage of their insurance journey.

Conceived as a virtual health concierge, the Health & Wellness functionality delivers Value Added Services (VAS) to Canara HSBC Life Insurance customers under 3 well-defined categories, namely ‘Vitality’, ‘Care’ and ‘Recovery’.

Commenting on the launch, Sachin Dutta, Chief Operating Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said “As an organization focused on protecting the interests of their policyholders, Canara HSBC Life Insurance strongly believes in empowering and equipping its patrons with the digital tools needed to take control of the real wealth – health and wellness of an individual. Apart from helping them maintain a strong focus on their well-being, this functionality will also enable critical checks-and-balances that will touch the lives of many in more ways than one – including an increase in overall longevity, driven by a healthy and positive outlook towards life”.

Last year, the Company launched its dedicated mobile app to promote its Do-it-Yourself (DIY) service suite, enable easy and seamless access to its information repository, and ultimately drive customer engagement by delivering a significantly superior service experience. More than 1 lakh customers have already availed the services since the launch of the app.

With an unwavering focus on becoming a digitally-driven insurance organization – powered by an empathy-first, customer-centric approach, the Company will continue to explore, evaluate and implement functionalities aimed at creating impeccable customer experience.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image