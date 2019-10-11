Canon partners with McAfee to protect businesses from security threats

Canon and McAfee have announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to provide businesses with embedded protection against malware execution and tampering of firmware and applications running on multi-function devices (MFDs). Through the partnership, McAfee Embedded Control now comes as an additional standard security feature on the third edition of Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE Generation 3 MFDs, helping businesses strengthen the commonly overlooked endpoint security.

“Security is among the top priorities of businesses today as cyber threats continue to develop in sophistication,” said K Bhaskhar, Vice President, Business Imaging Solutions, Canon India. He further added, “Our imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFDs are highly secure by design, but with the ever-evolving cyber security landscape, we strive to bring our customers the latest in security and innovation. We teamed up with McAfee in a strategic partnership to provide our customers with the most up-to-date security, helping them protect their connected devices and valuable data against today’s vulnerabilities and tomorrow’s unknown threats.”

“As the number of connected devices in an organisation grows, so do the risks from malware and attacks,” said Brent Smith, Director of OEM Sales, McAfee. “McAfee Embedded Control ensures the integrity of systems by only allowing authorised access to devices and blocking unauthorised executables. We are excited about this partnership with Canon to help provide their customers with greater assurance that confidential business data will remain protected.”

McAfee Embedded Control protects millions of devices worldwide such as ATMs and retail point-of-sale systems, defending against zero-day and advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks. By blocking the execution of unauthorised applications through intelligent whitelisting, McAfee Embedded Control helps reduce the risk posed by sophisticated malware, such as worms, viruses, and Trojans. The security feature ensures that only Canon-approved, authorised updates can run on the imageRUNNER ADVANCE system, helping to prevent tampering of existing firmware and applications, as well as safeguard businesses against malicious attacks and data breaches.

“As enterprises continue to undergo their own respective digital transformations, it will become increasingly important for office equipment manufacturers to integrate cybersecurity features at the design level,” said Keith Kmetz, Program Vice President of Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions, IDC. “Canon and McAfee design engineers joining forces to create an MFP that embeds these features into the device is a significant step in the future printing industry.”

McAfee Embedded Control adds to the extensive range of security features incorporated into the third edition of Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE Generation 3 MFDs, and is now available as a standard feature, once enabled. Users of the existing third edition imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFDs can initiate a firmware update via Canon’s System Platform and benefit from the additional security feature effortlessly.

