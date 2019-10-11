STL signs MoU with CSC Academy to skill VLEs across the country

STL has announced signing of a MoU with Common Services Centres (CSC) Academy to skill VLEs across the country in Optical Fibre Network. With India’s upcoming 5G roll out, need for a robust optical fibre network is critical than ever. To meet this need, the telecom industry requires highly- skilled fiber deployment specialists. STL and CSC aim to address this industry demand with their joint initiative.

STL formed STL Academy to create an ecosystem of highly skilled professionals for deploying and maintaining complex optical fibre networks. Under the MoU, STL Academy will conduct certified training program for VLEs registered with CSC. The program will train and skill 1,00,000 VLEs across 1,00,000 gram panchayats thereby making it the world’s largest training on Optical Fibre Network.

STL will conduct 2 pilot trainings at designated blocks in UP. The first training program launches this month and key highlights include:

o Training will cover Optical Fibre cable joining and maintenance across underground and aerial, Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) hardware maintenance, and Wi-Fi access point’s maintenance

o Training manuals in English and Hindi for easy understanding

o Practical knowledge with site visits and workshops at block level on fibre optics and wireless network maintenance

The training program will happen in over 40 cities across the country and the target is to complete it in 180 days. Post training, CSC will provide employment or self-employed support to all VLEs at panchayat level.

“The current requirement of Indian telecom sector is to have a strong optical fibre backbone to carry large amount of data. To meet these needs we need skilled workforce that can manage end-to-end optical fibre network.” mentioned Anjali Byce, CHRO, STL. Remarking on the MoU, she added, “We are delighted to partner with CSC Academy to train and skill VLEs, and provide them with an opportunity for growth. This will further support the telecom industry in getting right talent and will boost the economy.”

CSC has been highly invested in making this a success. Emphasizing this, CSC spokesperson Dinesh Tyagi CEO CSC e governance Services Ltd said, “CSC Academy aims at providing professional training to learners from diverse backgrounds and with educational needs. We are delighted to partner with STL to skill rural masses in India. Together, we are promoting entrepreneurship by fostering the capability and development of the VLEs under the Common Services Centre scheme.”

Early this year, STL academy also partnered with FTTH Council APAC to create an ecosystem of highly skilled professionals in deploying and maintaining complex optical-fibre networks. This MoU with CSC is a further testament to STL’s commitment to transforming lives by creating skill based employment while improving the quality and reach of data networks.

