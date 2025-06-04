The 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List, unveiled by the Hurun Research Institute in association with Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, recognises 97 exceptional Indian women who are shaping the future across business, philanthropy, culture, and start-ups. These women exemplify leadership across the Hurun Pillars: Wealth Creation, Value Creation, Culture, Philanthropy, and Start-ups.

This year’s theme, ‘Celebrating Women Creating Opportunities’, resonates deeply with Candere’s ethos and highlights the dynamic role of women in redefining success and driving inclusive growth.

Key Highlights:

Top Leader : Roshni Nadar Malhotra emerges as India’s most influential woman, following her acquisition of a majority shareholding in HCL, making her the world’s fifth-richest woman.

Youngest Leader : Devanshi Kejriwal, aged 28, stands out for her entrepreneurial journey with Candy & Green.

Top Industry : Financial Services leads with 23 women featured, followed by Consumer Goods and Healthcare.

City Leadership : Mumbai dominates with 38 women, reaffirming its status as the hub for India’s most powerful female leaders.

Top Alma Maters : Delhi University and University of Mumbai top the list of undergraduate institutions, while Harvard and Stanford lead among postgraduate institutions.

Top Star Sign: Scorpio is the most common zodiac sign among honourees, closely followed by Virgo and Pisces.

Special Recognitions:

The list also acknowledges extraordinary accomplishments:

Isha Ambani joins the Board of Administration at the FIVB, marking progress in gender-inclusive sports governance.

Parminder Chopra assumes dual CMD roles at Power Finance Corporation and REC Ltd, driving innovation in renewables.

Rishma Kaur, Chairperson of Berger Paints, announces INR 2,000 crore investment in sustainable expansion.

Arpita Singh debuts her solo international art exhibition in London, celebrating six decades of iconic work.

Apollo Hospitals under Suneeta Reddy intensifies AI implementation to boost diagnostics and efficiency.

New and Noteworthy Categories:

The 2025 edition introduces diverse rankings including:

Top Women Professionals

Top First-Generation Wealth Creators

Next-Gen Women Leaders

Women Philanthropists

Most Followed Women Influencer Founders

Celebrity Investors

These lists are based on a meticulous methodology using valuations, verified follower counts, auction sales data, and leadership impact. The list intentionally spotlights women with independent professional achievements and excludes mainstream celebrity endorsements without business leadership.

Speaking about the initiative, Rohan Sharma, India President, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, said,

“We are proud to associate with the Hurun Report to honour women who are scripting India’s success story. This initiative mirrors Candere’s commitment to celebrating empowered women who inspire through leadership, innovation, and social impact.”

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, added,

“Women leaders are vital to India’s economic transformation. This list showcases the rising influence of female entrepreneurs, professionals, and changemakers across industries.”

As India continues its journey towards inclusive growth, the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List stands as a testament to the talent, tenacity, and transformative potential of women leaders building the future of Bharat.