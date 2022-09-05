Express Computer

CENTA® Launches Global Earnings Platform, MyCENTA Grow For Teachers

This Teachers’ Day, the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) Private Limited, which runs MyCENTA, a community of over 7.5 lakh teachers announced the launch of its all-new global earning platform, MyCENTA Grow for teachers to access additional earning opportunities worldwide projects.

Teachers who meet selection criteria will teach part-time and online on behalf of edtechs and schools, not only from within India but also internationally. The first set of assignments also includes creating content, creating assessments, and training other teachers. Participating in the growing gig economy, teachers can earn significant supplemental income from the comfort of their homes. 

CENTA has already tested this concept. For example, Ms. Shalini*, a CENTA-certified Physics teacher, was pleasantly surprised when she got a call to run a series of ‘doubt-clearing sessions’ for students of an IIT JEE coaching class. Ms. Anjali*, a CENTA-certified English teacher, earns Rs. 5000 for each 2-hour online workshop that she conducts on behalf of a reputed global publisher. Mr. Suresh* found that his one-hour Expert Masterclass on MyCENTA gave him an income of Rs. 15,000. 

CENTA®’s certification of teachers is widely accepted by schools, edtechs, and even governments for teacher recruitment, promotion, performance appraisal, and rewards. CENTA® also supports teacher learning in a range of ways, from daily 5-minute capsules and quizzes to full university-linked postgraduate certificate programs – MyCENTA has seen 2.5 million learning engagements from teachers in the last 12 months alone. Teacher training and other products by industry leaders get accredited by CENTA®, a registered Certification Trademark, based on their quality and participation in the MyCENTA training marketplace. 

Speaking of the new earnings platform, CENTA Founder and CEO Ramya Venkataraman said, “Several ed techs, schools, publishers, and other entities require high-quality teachers on a project- or part-time basis. We want teachers to benefit from this rapidly growing set of opportunities. Through MyCENTA Grow, we hope to add 40 to 50% to a teacher’s monthly income and give teachers a range of experiences, which will bring further richness to their teaching”.

CENTA® will supply great Indian teachers to the world. This is our way of saying ‘thank you for this Teachers Day”, she added

Teachers can apply on m.centa.org to get selected for the supplemental earnings platform. 

