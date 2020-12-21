Central Bank of India launches ‘RuPay Select’ Contactless Debit Card.

Read Article

Central Bank of India in association with National Payments Corporation of India launched a unique variant of contactless Debit Card – ‘RuPay Select’ on the occasion of Bank’s Foundation Day today. This innovative offering by the bank in the form of RuPay Debit Select Card, will focus on customers’ lifestyle, fitness, rejuvenation, nutrition and personal care. The card was launched by Mr. Pallav Mohapatra, MD and CEO of the Central Bank in the presence of Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of NPCI at a virtual event.

Users of Central Bank RuPay Select Debit Card can avail complementary membership and concessional access to golf courses, gyms, spas and restaurants. Additionally they would be entitled for discounted health check-ups with this National Common Mobility Debit Card (NCMC) which also has the unique feature of facilitating offline transactions in both transit as well as retail purchases.

Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO, Central Bank of India said, “Central bank is launching two customer utility products on the occasion of 110th foundation day of the Bank. First product is RUPAY SELECT DEBIT CARD, which is launched in association with NPCI. This premium card designed especially for select category with wellness as key feature. Customers having select card will enjoy benefits such as complimentary Health check-ups, Gym, Golf, SPA and lounge access at selected centres besides Accidental Cover of Rs.10 lakh at no extra cost to customers. FASTAG is other product launched in association with OSTA. Customers using our FASTAG will not lose any interest by transmitting the funds into FASTAG account, instead the customer will cross the Toll Plaza with Central Bank of India FASTAG based on recharge amount blocked in his Savings account and the account will be debited on next day of transaction unlike other players having such product where the fund is transferred to a wallet by debiting account of the customer.”

On the occasion Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said, “We are happy to partner with Central Bank to offer the exclusive RuPay Select Debit Card to the customers. The RuPay Select Debit Cards reflect customers’ lifestyle – from complimentary lounge access, cashbacks to exclusive concierge services, it provides an enriching experience to the users. This Card is a step ahead by NPCI to ensure that customers get ‘select’ experience of exclusivity and superiority with safe as well as hassle-free contactless payment option. RuPay Debit Select Card also adds a new dimension to our RuPay portfolio and we believe it would act as a change catalyst for the customers to follow the path of better wellbeing”.

The Central Bank RuPay Debit Select Card comes up with unique features such as airport lounge access to 20+ domestic and 500+ international lounges along with accidental and permanent disability insurance cover upto 10 lakh.

