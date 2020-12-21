Bank of Baroda Completes Integration of erstwhile Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank

Read Article

Bank of Baroda, the country’s third-largest public-sector bank (PSB) by assets, has completed Integration / Migration of 3898 branches of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself. The Bank has completed the integration of 1770 erstwhile Dena Bank Branches in December 2020 and had earlier completed the integration of 2128 erstwhile Vijaya Bank Branches in September 2020. With this, the integration of erstwhile banks with Bank of Baroda stands completed much before committed timeline.

The merger is one of its kind at this scale. Over 5 crore customer accounts were migrated. In addition to branches, all ATMs, POS machines and credit cards have been migrated successfully. Post the successful integration, all customers now have access to a total of 8248 domestic branches and 10318 ATMs Pan India, which will provide them complete access to the entire suite of products and service offerings of Bank of Baroda. Further, all customers will now have access to state of art Bank of Baroda Digital Channels such as Baroda Connect, M-Connect Plus, which are friendly, easy-to-use and have branch-like features. They can enjoy banking services from comfort of their home.

Customers whose accounts have been migrated are requested to get any information regarding their accounts such as account number, IFSC code using any digital channels or call centre or any branch. Debit Cards already issued to customers by erstwhile Banks will continue to function until the stipulated expiry of the Card.

Speaking on the timely completion of Integration, Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO said, “We are pleased to inform that we have successfully completed fully Integration of erstwhile Banks with Bank of Baroda amidst the challenges faced under the COVID environment. We are happy to once again welcome all our esteemed customers and request them to avail full suite of Bank of Baroda products and digital solutions. With the successful integration, the Bank is well poised to derive and consolidate the benefits arising from this amalgamation of the three Banks, apart from driving synergies.”

