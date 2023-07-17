Express Computer

CFI collaborates with Capitalise.ai to launch a new era of automated trading in MENA

CFI collaborates with Capitalise.ai to launch a new era of automated trading in MENA

CFI Financial Group, a leading global trading provider, is proud to announce the launch of its newest third-party trading tool, Capitalise.ai, an innovative AI trading platform that enables clients to automate their trading strategies using plain and simple English with zero coding. With Capitalise.ai, clients can take advantage of a range of features designed to enhance their trading experience and eliminate human error.

Capitalise.ai provides clients with a powerful platform that simplifies the trading process through code-free automation. Developed by Capitalise.ai and powered by CFI, this cutting-edge tool sets the stage for an enhanced and streamlined trading experience for clients in the MENA region.

“We are excited to introduce Capitalise.ai as a game-changer in the MENA trading landscape. By offering this code-free AI trading technology, we are empowering our clients with the ability to automate their trading strategies effortlessly. This partnership with Capitalise.ai underscores our commitment to providing our clients with the latest and most advanced tools, giving them an exclusive advantage in the market.” commented Hisham Mansour, co-founder and MD of CFI Financial Group.

Capitalise.ai offers a range of powerful features that enable clients to maximize their trading potential. Clients can plan their trades ahead of time or utilize preset strategies. The platform automatically executes positions based on pre-defined parameters, ensuring timely and accurate trade execution.

The AI-powered automation platform also diligently monitors the markets on behalf of clients, identifying potential trading opportunities. Clients receive notifications when specific market conditions align with their defined trading strategies, allowing them to capitalize on favorable market movements.

By introducing Capitalise.ai, CFI is further expanding its suite of advanced trading tools and providing its client base with a competitive edge. As one of the first brokers in the MENA region to offer this innovative tool, CFI reaffirms its commitment to empowering clients with cutting-edge technology and delivering an exceptional trading experience for its global client base.

