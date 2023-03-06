Over the last few months, ChatGPT is creating a buzz. Due to limitations of ChatGPT to create content on any topic after Sept 21, ChatSonic by WriteSonic has been presented as the best alternative to ChatGPT by world’s best AI review platforms and news sites. As a matter of pride, ChatSonic has been created by the India-born Samanyou Garg. Designed to simplify content creation and facilitate better communication, ChatSonic is evolving into a preferred name in AI-based content creators and as the best alternative to ChatGPT for content creation.

This advanced Chrome extension by ChatSonic makes working in Gmail, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the web more productive and efficient. Generate high-quality emails, instantly, saving you time. Summarize long emails and email threads to get the gist of it, and even provide a timeline summary of entire email threads. Level up your Twitter game with ChatSonic. It can help you create unique tweets with the help of AI-based suggestions, as well as suggest relevant hashtags and Twitter accounts to engage with. Plus, it can summarize long tweets and threads to save you time. It also boosts your LinkedIn presence with perfect posts and comments. It can also help you generate the perfect LinkedIn post in seconds and thought-provoking comments to drive engagement. Moreover, it integrates with Google to give you up-to-date, factual, and accurate information.

Get ChatGPT-like results right next to Google Search with this advanced Chrome extension. With its Chat GPT-like replies, you can save time while browsing the web, and it integrates with Google to give you up-to-date, factual and accurate information. Create unique content anywhere with the CMD(Ctrl)+M shortcut. All you need to do is hit CMD(Ctrl)+M and the ChatSonic AI pop-up will appear in the center of your screen to help you with your tasks. You can quickly create unique content and rephrase the given text in seconds giving you an edge over other users. Be it editing your social media bios, writing an article, or summarizing text, you can do it all with the help of this shortcut.

Get ChatSonic now and start leveling up your online presence. ChatSonic is the perfect tool for anyone looking to simplify their content creation and communication tasks. Whether you’re a writer looking to save time and increase productivity, a business owner looking to improve your online presence, or a student struggling with writing assignments, ChatSonic has got you covered.

Samayou Garg, the founder of WriteSonic which is backed by Y-Combinator, expressed his excitement at the launch of the ChatSonic Chrome extension. He claimed that ChatSonic has surpassed ChatGPT as the best alternative, and its user base has grown 10 times in the last 2 months. ChatSonic has generated over 6 million pieces of content, equivalent to more than 2 billion words. ChatSonic’s Chrome extension is poised to transform how AI-based content generators are used, as it eliminates the need to download tools or switch tabs. Users can use ChatSonic while working on Gmail, LinkedIn, or any other Chrome service.

He further added, “In today’s busy world, while many people are creating tools to boost productivity, sometimes, we have used a common-sense approach and launched a Google Chrome extension to help users handle their email content, create tweets, LinkedIn posts, and create unique content anywhere on Chrome without having to leave the page.”

The company also launched ChatSonic’s mobile app for Android.