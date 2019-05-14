Check Point adds two new elements to its global partner program

Check Point Software Technologies announced two major new elements of its Check Point Engage global partner program to further increase value to partners, and accelerate their access to benefits and rewards for sales-generating activities through closer collaboration with Check Point.

The new CloudGuard Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG) incentive program gives all active Check Point resellers the opportunity to register their customers’ purchases of Check Point CloudGuard solutions made via the AWS and Azure marketplaces, and receive direct long-term rewards for both the initial sales opportunity and for ongoing engagement with customers of cloud security solutions.

Check Point is also introducing the new Engage mobile app for partners, which enables even closer mutual collaboration with Check Point’s channel teams. It gives faster access to expert resources and support, giving partners the tools they need to open and drive more meaningful engagements with customers. Partners can also use the app to record their sales-focused activities, and the app automatically connects these to the relevant promotions and benefits in the Engage partner program. This accelerates recognition of – and rewards for – partners’ sales efforts.

“At the start of this year, our CEO Gil Shwed said ‘It’s time to reinvest in our partners.’ With these new initiatives, we are doing exactly that – doubling down on our commitment to helping our partners be more successful and profitable,” said Frank Rauch, Check Point’s Head of Worldwide Channels. “The Engage app will accelerate partner rewards and give faster access to the tools they need to unlock sales opportunities with both new and existing customers, and the CloudGuard PAYG program is unique in recognizing partners’ long-term investments in customers embracing the cloud model. We are giving our channel best-in-class resources to help them win and retain new customers, with the most innovative, advanced solutions in the industry.”

Check Point’s Engage program matches current channel needs and requirements. In a January 2019 Forrester Research report entitled “Winning In The Channel Requires Data-Driven Program Innovation”, Principal Analyst, Jay McBain writes, “Helping partners find and convert sales opportunities gives indirect sales and marketing teams a significant advantage. Knowing when customers are ready to buy and assisting with the right content, messaging, and sales support in real time will drive joint revenue growth.”

“This program enables the entire team to engage in better results and empowers the commercial team to stay close with customers,” said Andre Favero, CEO Sentinela Security, a partner of Check Point Engage.

“If the channel doesn’t have a CRM system, this application provides the history of all team interactions with customers and offers visibility for commercial actions.”

Check Point’s Engage partner program was unveiled in February 2019. Developed in close consultation with the company’s partners, it removes the complexity often associated with selling and supporting security solutions and directly rewards partners for sales-generating activities. It provides dedicated account teams, enhanced sales tools and market development funding, demand creation and marketing activities, increased product margins and incentives for partners, and advanced sales and product training.

