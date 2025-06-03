Check point software deepens India commitment with launch of local harmony SASE data residency instance

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced the launch of its India-based data residency instance of Check Point Harmony SASE, reinforcing its commitment to enabling secure digital transformation for Indian enterprises. This new instance brings localised, cloud-delivered network security, designed to address India’s regulatory environment and growing demand for scalable, secure, and compliant cloud adoption.

Check Point Harmony SASE is a unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that delivers enterprise-grade protection to users, devices, applications, and data—regardless of their location. It consolidates multiple security functions into a single cloud-delivered platform, including Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), Secure Web Gateway, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SaaS, and SD-WAN. Powered by Check Point’s ThreatCloud™, it delivers industry-leading threat detection rates of over 99%.

The platform’s hybrid security architecture—combining on-device and cloud-based protections—enables up to 10x faster secure access and high-performance connectivity. Harmony SASE leverages AI to proactively detect and block threats such as malware, phishing, and anomalous behavior. Its machine learning-backed SaaS security provides deep visibility and control over cloud applications. At the same time, a unified, single-pane-of-glass interface simplifies policy enforcement, monitoring, and reporting across the enterprise, data centers and cloud, enabling unified management.

Check Point’s AI Copilot Smart Assistant also helps with support issues and provides insights into Harmony SASE’s features and benefits. The India instance is further supported by over 80 global Points of Presence (PoPs), including local infrastructure in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and New Delhi, ensuring low-latency access and compliance-ready performance nationwide, adhering to local compliance requirements.

India – A Strategic Market for Securing Digital Transformation with Regulatory Requirements

With India accelerating cloud adoption across sectors, the launch of a local Harmony SASE instance represents a critical investment in the region. Indian organisations—especially those in BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and government—require scalable security infrastructures that support remote work, SaaS usage, and branch connectivity, while adhering to domestic compliance regulations.

The India instance of Harmony SASE has been designed with a deep understanding of the local regulatory landscape. As the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) comes into effect, alongside mandates from regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), data sovereignty and localised processing have become essential. Harmony SASE ensures that sensitive data is processed and stored within Indian borders, supports consent-based data handling, and helps organisations remain compliant while retaining the agility needed for digital innovation.

“India is at the forefront of global digital transformation—and as the threat landscape grows more complex, security can no longer be an afterthought,” said Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Check Point Software Technologies, India & South Asia. “With the launch of Harmony SASE’s India instance, we’re giving Indian enterprises the ability to move fast and stay secure, combining advanced AI-driven protection with local data residency, low-latency access, and seamless compliance.”

He continued, “An organisation in India is now targeted more than 3,200 times per week in the last 6 months, far above the global average according to our Check Point Threat Intelligence Report. Harmony SASE has been purpose-built to address this challenge.”

Part of a Holistic, Localised Cyber Security Portfolio

The launch of Harmony SASE complements Check Point’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio in India, which includes Harmony Endpoint, Harmony Mobile, ThreatCloudAI, and Threat Emulation—all hosted locally. Together, these solutions provide end-to-end, compliance-ready protection that enables Indian enterprises to scale securely, innovate faster, and confidently safeguard users, applications, and data across their digital ecosystems.