Check Point Software Technologies Invests in Geofenced Cloud Capabilities in India to Help Enterprises Meet Local Data Residency and Compliance Requirements

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd recently announced that it has invested in local geofenced cloud capabilities in India to help organisations keep their cloud workloads safe while meeting data residency and compliance requirements such as the CERT-In advisory from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

According to Gartner, end-user spending on public cloud in India is expected to grow by 29 percent in 2021. The shared nature of the public cloud requires organizations to take additional precautions to keep their data secure within legal and jurisdictional boundaries. For example, as part of CERT-In requirements, financial services organizations in India are required to keep critical data within the country’s legal boundaries, protecting their critical systems using continuous monitoring such as direct control and supervision protocol mechanisms. Due to the dynamic and agile nature of the cloud, it is important that organizations are supported with continuous compliance, including the automatic remediation of misconfigurations.

The CloudGuard Cloud Security Posture Management solution, part of Check Point’s CloudGuard Cloud Security platform, helps organizations meet these requirements. It enables organizations to visualize and assess their security posture, and detect and remediate misconfiguration, thus ensuring the enforcement of security best practices and compliance frameworks. Even during cloud migration and in multi-cloud environments, customers can remain compliant by viewing and modifying their cloud environments based on recommendations generated from the solution.

The solution also features CloudGuard Intelligence and Threat Hunting, a cloud native security intelligence technology that delivers cloud intrusion detection, network traffic visualization and user activity analytics. Customers can identify traffic from unwanted sources, or gaps in security settings, and fix these accordingly. CloudGuard combines cloud inventory and configuration information with real-time data monitoring from a variety of sources including VPC Flow Logs, CloudTrail, AWS Inspector, as well as current threat intelligence feeds, IP reputation and geolocation databases.

“India continues to be an important market for Check Point in Asia Pacific, and the investment in our cloud capabilities is part of our continued commitment to the market. We have witnessed an increase in organizations moving to the cloud to support the “new normal” of remote working and online collaboration. At the same time, these organizations have data residency and compliance requirements to fulfil, especially in sectors such as Financial Services and Government. As more of our customers move to the cloud, Check Point will be there to secure their workloads and meet their cloud security needs with our comprehensive range of industry leading solutions,” said Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Check Point Software Technologies.

