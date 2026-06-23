Check Point to embed OpenAI’s frontier cyber capabilities into its security products

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has announced an expanded partnership with OpenAI to integrate frontier AI-powered cyber capabilities directly into its customer-facing security products and services. Through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, an initiative available to a select group of cybersecurity vendors, Check Point will be able to embed OpenAI’s advanced models into the security tools, workflows, and managed services that enterprises use to defend against evolving cyber threats.

The collaboration marks a significant shift from using AI models primarily for internal purposes to integrating them directly into customer-facing defenses. By incorporating OpenAI’s advanced capabilities with enterprise-grade safety controls, abuse prevention measures, and scoped outputs, Check Point aims to enhance threat prevention, accelerate incident remediation, and strengthen security operations.

As cyber threats become increasingly AI-driven, attackers are leveraging artificial intelligence to automate attacks, create more convincing phishing campaigns, and identify vulnerabilities at greater speed and scale. This evolving landscape has made access to advanced defensive AI capabilities a strategic requirement for organizations seeking to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Commenting on the partnership, Roi Karo, Chief Strategy Officer at Check Point Software, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to deploying advanced AI responsibly within enterprise security environments. He added that being selected as part of the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program positions Check Point to bring frontier AI capabilities directly into the security solutions customers depend on, while helping shape the future of responsible AI adoption across the cybersecurity industry.

Through the expanded collaboration, Check Point will identify high-impact security workflows where OpenAI’s trusted cyber models, combined with robust safeguards, can deliver measurable value for customers. Both organizations will also work together to establish best practices for the responsible use of frontier AI in cybersecurity, including mechanisms to prevent misuse and maintain strong governance controls.

The deployment approach will be gradual, beginning with carefully controlled defensive applications and expanding as safeguards and protections are validated. The initiative aligns with Check Point’s broader strategy of integrating AI across its cybersecurity platform while maintaining the levels of trust, transparency, and responsibility required by enterprise customers.