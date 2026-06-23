India’s $100 billion GCC ecosystem enters a new phase of AI-led transformation

India’s Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem is entering a transformative phase, moving beyond its traditional role as a cost-efficiency engine to become a strategic driver of innovation, enterprise value, and digital transformation. According to a joint report by Nasscom and Zinnov, India’s GCC market has grown into a nearly $100 billion ecosystem, with more than 2,100 GCCs employing over 2.36 million professionals. As emerging technologies such as agentic AI and autonomous systems redefine enterprise operations, organizations are increasingly looking at GCCs as hubs for AI-driven innovation, business agility, and large-scale value creation.

However, this evolution brings a new set of challenges. Existing GCCs, many of which were originally designed with a focus on operational efficiency, are now required to transform into intelligent, AI-led centers capable of delivering strategic business outcomes. At the same time, multinational enterprises establishing new GCCs in India are seeking the right blend of talent, technology, operating models, and transformation expertise to ensure long-term success.

Against this backdrop, IBM Consulting has announced a collaboration with Quintes Global aimed at simplifying and accelerating the next phase of GCC transformation. The partnership combines IBM Consulting’s strengths in enterprise transformation, AI-powered operations, and scalable talent development with Quintes Global’s expertise in GCC operating models, innovation frameworks, intellectual property assets, and enterprise value creation.

At the heart of this collaboration is the IBM-Quintes Accelerator, an integrated framework that brings together AI capabilities, domain expertise, proven methodologies, and GCC structuring options. The solution is designed to provide enterprises with a unified approach to setting up, scaling, and transforming GCCs with greater ownership, speed, and operational control.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India & South Asia, said that India’s GCC landscape is at a defining moment where the focus is no longer only on expansion, but on creating next-generation capability centers that deliver innovation and measurable enterprise outcomes. He highlighted that captive carve-outs and transformation initiatives will play a crucial role in helping organizations reshape existing GCCs into agile, AI-enabled hubs aligned with business priorities.

Rakesh Sinha, Founder and CEO of Quintes Global, said the partnership will strengthen Quintes’ ability to support enterprises and GCCs through its “one-enterprise” strategy, differentiated frameworks, and integrated solutions. He added that the Quintes IBM Accelerator would enable organizations to accelerate their journey from capability building to innovation and value creation with greater confidence.

The collaboration will also strengthen Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Build-Operate-Transform-Transfer (BOTT) models, offering organizations greater flexibility to establish new GCCs or modernize existing centers before transitioning them into fully optimized, future-ready operations.

For enterprises, the partnership aims to deliver faster time-to-value, lower transformation complexity, and more resilient GCC models designed around AI-led, outcome-focused operations. As India’s GCC ecosystem enters its next growth chapter, strategic collaborations that combine transformation expertise with execution capabilities are expected to play a critical role in shaping the future of global enterprise operations.