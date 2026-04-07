Check Point unveils AI Factory Security Architecture Blueprint

Check Point Software Technologies has introduced its AI Factory Security Architecture Blueprint, a comprehensive, vendor-tested framework designed to secure private AI infrastructure end-to-end—from hardware to application layers.

Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, the blueprint integrates Check Point’s firewall and AI security capabilities with NVIDIA’s BlueField data processing technology to deliver security-by-design across modern AI data centres.

The announcement comes at a time when enterprises are rapidly building private AI environments to protect intellectual property, meet data sovereignty requirements, and optimise costs. However, this shift has also created new and complex attack surfaces, ranging from data poisoning and model theft to API-level attacks and supply chain vulnerabilities—areas where traditional security architectures fall short.

According to Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point, AI infrastructure is now among the most valuable and vulnerable enterprise assets. She emphasised that the blueprint is designed to embed security into every layer of the AI stack from the outset, rather than treating it as an afterthought.

The architecture delivers layered protection across four key domains. At the perimeter, hyperscale firewall capabilities enforce zero trust access and segmentation. At the application layer, specialised AI security protects LLMs and inference APIs from threats such as prompt injection and data exfiltration.

At the infrastructure level, Check Point’s integration with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs enables hardware-accelerated, inline threat detection and traffic inspection, ensuring high-performance security without impacting compute workloads. Meanwhile, at the workload layer, micro-segmentation controls within Kubernetes environments help prevent lateral movement and isolate compromised containers.

A core principle of the blueprint is alignment with global “secure-by-design” standards, including frameworks from CISA, NIST, and Gartner. It also supports compliance with evolving regulatory requirements such as the EU AI Act, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 42001.

With this launch, Check Point is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-native cybersecurity, addressing the growing need for integrated, scalable security frameworks as enterprises transition from traditional data centres to AI-driven infrastructure.