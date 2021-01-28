Express Computer


China’s 5G development to empower more industries in 2021

News
By IANS
China will boost the 5G industry in 2021 by improving the capability of network coverage, application innovation and industrial base.

With the continuously increasing investment, China’s 5G commercial development took solid steps last year, said Zhao Zhiguo, director of the cybersecurity management bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at a press conference.

By 2020, all cities above the prefecture-level had full coverage of 5G networks, with more than 200 million 5G terminal connections and over 1,100 5G plus industrial internet projects, he added.

China will build more than 600,000 5G base stations in 2021, while promoting the 5G network coverage in a wider range and at more levels, Zhao said.

The country will foster emerging consumption models such as 5G plus VR/AR and immersive gaming and promote the integration of 5G technology into life services including health, elderly care and housekeeping, Xinhua news agency reported.

Continuous efforts will also be made to organise 5G millimeter wave tests, speed up the research and development of key technologies, shore up the weak links and ensure the safety of the industrial and supply chains, said Zhao.

-IANS


IANS
