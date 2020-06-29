‘Chingari’- Indian Social App Garners 2.5 Mn Downloads, A Desi Alternative To TikTok

Read Article

Made In India social app “Chingari” is quickly blazing its way into becoming the most loved short video-sharing app in India. Setting new benchmarks, the free social platform has crossed more than 2.5 million downloads.

The surge in popularity of this video-based app has been so meteoric that it reached the milestone of 2.5 million downloads from 550,000 downloads in just 10 days. Prior to this, the app had garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours.

Mr Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App said, “In the last few days, we have witnessed a 400% growth in the subscribers of the app. The positive response from our users has been surreal and this is our true reward. At Chingari, our focus will always remain on customer satisfaction and providing them with seamless experience. The steadily increasing numbers give us the drive to work even harder for our customers.”

Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more. A Chingari user can creative with WhatsApp status, Videos, Audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos, and become popular. The app also offers access to Trending News, Entertainment News, Funny Videos, Song Videos, Wishes, Love Quotes, Status Videos, Good Morning and Good Night Videos, Shayaris, Clips, and Memes we well.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Cofounder and Chief of Product and Growth, said, “We have amazing Day 1, Day 7, and Day 15 retention numbers so far. The top 20% of our most active users are spending 1.5 hours daily on our app and the average daily engagement time for our 550,000 users is 7.5 minutes.”

Notably, Chingari is more rewarding than Chinese app TikTok as creators on Chingari don’t just get fame but money as well for the content they upload on the app. Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that one uploads on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money.

“Unlike its competitors in the Google Play Store that are just cheap copies of a 50 USD script available on Envato and that are only getting some traction due to the “boycott Chinese” sentiment in the country, Chingari has been engineered and developed for over 2 years with regular feedback from the users to cater the fast moving needs of modern Bharat. Also, Chingari ensures transparency and highest data privacy standards,” added Mr Ghosh.

The app is available in multiple languages — including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Chingari is available for free download on all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Here’s how to download the free Chingari application:-

— Open the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android/iOS smartphone.

— Search for Chingari app.

— Once the app appears, tap on it and select the Install option to get it.

