Oracle Ups Investment in India, Opens Second Cloud Region in Hyderabad

To support burgeoning customer demand for enterprise cloud services in India, Oracle today announced its second Cloud region in Hyderabad. The opening is part of Oracle’s global plans to operate 36 second generation Cloud regions by the end of 2020. Now, Indian customers and partners will have access to all Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Autonomous Linux, as well as Oracle Cloud Applications, to unlock innovation and drive business growth.

The opening follows the launch of its Mumbai Cloud region in 2019, making India Oracle’s latest country with multiple cloud regions available and capability to effectively meet increasing demand for secure and stable enterprise cloud services. Equipped with strengthened capabilities for business continuity and disaster recovery, Oracle will provide enterprise customers in India better performance, pricing, and security based on its second generation Cloud. With this launch, India joins the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the European Union in having multiple Oracle Cloud regions that facilitate enterprise-class disaster recovery strategies.

“Enterprises across JAPAC are turning to Oracle Cloud to rapidly improve performance and accelerate innovation to launch new products faster to market and create incredible customer experiences,” said Garrett Ilg, Executive Vice President, Japan and Asia Pacific, Oracle. “With Oracle opening dual cloud regions in Australia, Japan, Korea and now India, we are further renewing our commitment to support growth in the new decade.”

Oracle’s unique dual region strategy enables customers to deploy resilient applications in multiple independent cloud regions for disaster recovery – without having sensitive data leave the country, thereby complying with regulatory requirements around data sovereignty as well as operational issues associated with operating in multiple countries.

“A large number of Indian organizations are looking to change growth orbits with greater focus on cloud-led innovation. With two Oracle Cloud regions live in India, we’re fully geared to support our 15000 plus customers in their innovation journey, with adequate support by nearly 1000 specialized Oracle partners,” said Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India.

In addition to the Hyderabad Cloud Region, Oracle recently announced the opening of five Oracle Cloud regions in Melbourne (Australia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Osaka (Japan), Amsterdam (the Netherlands) and Chuncheon (South Korea). Oracle opened 20 Cloud regions in the past year and currently operates 24 regions globally – 16 commercial and six government – the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider. By the end of this year, the company plans to open additional new cloud regions in the US (San Jose, CA), Brazil (Vinhedo), the UK (Cardiff, Wales), Singapore, Israel, South Africa (Johannesburg), Chile (Santiago), Saudi Arabia and two in the United Arab Emirates.

Currently available Oracle Cloud regions include:

Asia Pacific: Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Mumbai, Sydney, Melbourne, Chuncheon, Hyderabad

Americas: Phoenix, Ashburn, Toronto, Sao Paolo, Montreal

Europe: Frankfurt, London, Zurich, Amsterdam

Middle East: Jeddah

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, one in the United Kingdom

“Oracle continues to be a trusted technology partner for us, powering a large number of our

citizen-centric services. We congratulate Oracle India on opening their second Cloud region in Hyderabad. This will surely help both public and private enterprises in our state to take advantage of Oracle cloud services,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana.

Oracle’s modern, second-generation cloud is built and optimized specifically to help enterprises run their most demanding workloads securely. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle’s second generation Cloud is the only one built to run autonomous services, including Oracle Autonomous Linux and Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database. Oracle Cloud offers a comprehensive cloud computing portfolio, from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain.

Oracle recently introduced Oracle Cloud Free Tier, Always Free services for anyone to try the world’s first self-driving database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for an unlimited time. Now, organizations large and small, developers, students, and educators can build, learn, and explore the full functionality of Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including Compute VMs, Block and Object Storage, and Load Balancer—all of the essentials for developers to build complete applications on Oracle Cloud.

“The current scenario has highlighted the value that can be derived from analysis of large volumes of data to deliver rapid insight into business operations, experiences, and ecosystems. Organizations that had already invested in migration of data and applications to resilient cloud platforms found immediate benefit. But beyond data analysis is another trend based on real evidence from the ground, that cloud platforms can provide resilient and cost-effective IT infrastructure when enterprise business continuity plans are put to the test”, said Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

“Now, as Indian enterprises start their journey towards getting back onto the growth track, they will look first for locally-based cloud infrastructure and services providers that can provide low latency, in-country services to access data and its data management and analysis, bullet-proof security and interoperable cloud environments. A provider that can fulfill these demands and complies with the data sovereignty laws of the country will be viewed as a partner of choice. By addition of this second cloud region, Oracle has enhanced its position in the Indian market with increased capacity to meet customer demands for cloud services that deliver resilient digital infrastructure”, added Rishu.

Indian Customers and Partners Welcome the New Oracle Cloud Region in Hyderabad

Large and midsize organizations across India are using Oracle Cloud to run their mission-critical workloads.

“Manappuram is helping several customers realize their near-term aspirations, empowering many people with an on-ramp for upward mobility. Underpinning our business is modern technology, which allows us to serve customers better, faster and more efficiently. To make our organization more robust and support our next growth curve, we wanted to run our business on a secure, modern cloud platform. After much consideration, we decided to go with Oracle’s second generation Cloud for their enterprise-grade features – primarily topnotch security and extreme performance capabilities. With Oracle Cloud, we’ll gain 2X-3X performance improvements over the next 5 years vis-à-vis our current IT setup, while also unlocking 30-40 percent additional cost savings,” said Raveendrababu B N, Executive Director, Manappuram Finance Limited, one of India’s top NBFCs.

“We had a complex, hybrid IT landscape spanning multiple campuses. Different departments were using varied applications, so coordinating with many different technology providers was further adding to the complexity. Also, our traditional IT infrastructure was stressed with seasonal spikes in demand, especially during student enrollment. By moving to Oracle Cloud, we’re able to focus more on our core priorities. In addition to realizing the enterprise-grade capabilities, such as high performance, ease of scalability and advanced security, we’ve also achieved significant cost savings”, said Ramachandra P, Head-IT at BITS Pilani, a premier institute for higher education in India.

“We wanted to expedite our digitalization and innovation efforts to add value to our business, but were constrained by an on premise IT setup, with application continuity, availability and scaling challenges. Also, managing our own datacenter was becoming a drain on our resources and our efficiency. That’s when we decided to move to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its enterprise-grade capabilities, including advanced security, guaranteed high performance and high availability. Along with a 30% improvement in performance, the switch to an OPEX IT model will help us realize upfront cost savings to the tune of 20-30%”, said Rajeev Khade, VP & Global Head-IT, Sigma Electric, a leading global manufacturer of precision engineered metal components.

“We support over 5000 financial institutions, aiding millions of lending decisions every month. To accelerate innovation, improve agility and better support the business, we were looking for a robust, modern, enterprise-grade cloud solution that guarantees high performance and superior security. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to run our production workloads, and for our disaster recovery requirements. We expect to gain at least 3X improvement in performance vis-à-vis our current IT setup, along with 30% additional cost savings in the next 3 years,” said Pinkesh Ambavat, CIO, CRIF India, a leading credit bureau in India.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity.

Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud.

Ravi Reddy, President and CEO, Suneratech, said, “A digital-first approach, with a strong cloud foundation, has become a critical need for any organization today. As more and more organizations look to get their businesses back onto the growth track, we anticipate increasing demand for enterprise-grade, secure cloud services in the country. With Oracle’s second generation Cloud region now live in Hyderabad, organizations can better address disaster recovery, data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Together with Oracle, Suneratech will look to engage with customers more deeply and help them achieve extreme performance, greater security and increased cost savings by using Oracle Cloud.”

