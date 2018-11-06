Christie Crimson Series laser projectors light up the Statue of Unity

Christie is proud to announce that its state-of-the-art visual solutions have been deployed for a fascinating projection mapping showcase on the newly-inaugurated Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to visionary Indian statesman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.



The amazing spectacle is accomplished by Christie’s valued Indian partner Pyramid Technologies and renowned German laser show producer HB-Laser using a total of 51 Christie Crimson WU25 3DLP laser projectors. The team is responsible for the complete design, installation and integration of the Crimson projectors for a professional and engaging show. This is the largest ever deployment of high-brightness projectors for a permanent installation in India.

“When it comes to challenging projects in India, Christie has been the preferred choice for projection solutions due to its excellent track record in terms of performance, reliability and service support,” said Ajay Parwaney, Managing Director, Pyramid Technologies. “We are honored to be involved in this monumental project from the conceptual stage, during which we participated in a detailed projection study that resulted in the Crimson Series emerging as the preferred choice of projectors for the projection mapping showcase on the Statue of Unity.”



Parwaney noted that the Christie Crimson was selected due to a number of reasons, such as its IP5X-sealed, solid-state laser light source in a rugged and compact chassis, and its ability to provide years of reliable and virtually maintenance-free operation. “These specifications are important to the client as the required projection systems need to withstand inclement weather conditions. On top of that, the availability of the longest throw lens that can project bright and vivid images on this 182-meter high statue was another major reason why the Christie Crimson clinched the job for this project,” he added.

The installation and alignment of the projectors had to be completed in less than a week following the final touches made to the statue. All 51 Crimson WU25 projectors used for the 30-minute light and sound show are housed in a specialized enclosure customized to suit the enormity of the application, and fitted in a projection room located about 600 meters away from the monument. Specialized mirror mechanisms enable the Crimson projectors to display colorful visuals on the statue from such a far throw distance.

